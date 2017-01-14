LAKE ELSINORE: Five adults and 3 children displaced in Lake Elsinore blaze

A Lake Elsinore home goes up in flames Friday, Jan. 13. Joe Fanaselle photo
Five adults and three children were displaced when a fire broke out in their home located in the 18000 block of Tereticornis Avenue in Lake Elsinore.

The blaze was reported at 8:26 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13.

Twenty firefighters, one truck company and five engine companies responded to the single-story structure, finding it fully involved upon their arrival, according to a press release issued by Riverside County Cal Fire.

Due to the extensive involvement of the fire, crews were forced to perform a defensive/exterior attack, said Valley News Freelance photographer Joe Fanaselle in a Facebook post regarding the incident.

Firefighters douse a hot spot after battling a blaze at a home in Lake Elsinore Friday, Jan. 13. Joe Fanaselle photo
The fire was contained less than an hour later at 9:09 p.m., but the house suffered major damage resulting in the family’s displacement. They did not request assistance from the American Red Cross, according to the release.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

