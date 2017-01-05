Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station gets new commanding officer





The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced the promotion of Capt. Daniel Anne to lead the crime fighting agency’s Lake Elsinore Sheriff Station. The former Lt. was promoted to the rank of captain and received his new assignment Thursday, Jan.5, according to a press release issued by the department.

Anne, a 20-year veteran of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, fills the vacancy created by the recent retirement of the station’s former commander, Capt. Leonard Hollingsworth last month.

“We are fortunate to have been able to work with the Sheriff’s Department to continue the fine tradition of great police chiefs by welcoming Capt. Dan Anne to our team,” Lake Elsinore Mayor Robert Magee said.

The Lake Elsinore Station provides police service to the unincorporated county communities of Alberhill, El Cariso, Glen Eden, Glen Ivy Hot Springs, Good Hope, La Cresta, Lakeland Village, Meadowbrook, Ortega Hills, Temescal Valley, and Warm Springs in western Riverside County, and provides police services under contract to the cities of Lake Elsinore and Wildomar. Anne will serve as the Chief of Police for both cities.

Anne joined the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in 1996 and attended the 132nd Basic Peace Officer’s Academy. He began his law enforcement career assigned to the Robert Presley Detention Center working in corrections. In 1998, he was transferred to the Moreno Valley Police Department and worked varied assignments on patrol, as a school resource officer and on the city’s Problem Oriented Policing Team, the release reported.

“In 2004, he was promoted to Investigator (Detective) and assigned to the Lake Elsinore Station, working a wide variety of crimes before being transferred to the Sheriff’s Administrative Investigations Unit (Internal Affairs). There he investigated civil and administrative complaints as well as Officer Involved Shootings (OIS). In December 2005, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and transferred to the Hemet Sheriff’s Station. As a sergeant, he was assigned patrol operations at Hemet, San Jacinto and Moreno Valley PD, and then later supervised a background and recruitment team at the Sheriff’s Personnel/Recruiting Bureau,” The release reads.

Anne was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in 2010 and had field and administrative assignments at the Lake Elsinore Station. While at the Lake Elsinore Station, he oversaw Patrol Operations, Special Teams, Detective Bureau, and served as the liaison to the City of Lake Elsinore. In 2013, Anne was transferred to the Ben Clark Training Center where he oversaw the Advanced Officer Training Unit. In September 2014, he was specially selected by the department to command the Riverside County Cal-ID Bureau in partnership with San Bernardino County Cal-ID within the California Identification System, serving all of our law enforcement agencies in Riverside and San Bernardino counties with collaborative biometric services and identification technology.

“Captain Anne will serve Wildomar well, he is a good fit,” Wildomar City Councilwoman Bridgette Moore said. “We are impressed with his resume, and with his past experience at the Lake Elsinore Station, so he’ll be able to jump right in.”

Anne holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from California State University Fullerton. He holds his Basic, Intermediate, Advanced, Supervisory and Management POST certificates. He is a 2015 graduate of the FBI National Academy.

Anne and his wife Loralee reside in the city of Riverside.