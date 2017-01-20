MENIFEE: Deputy saves man, dog from flooding





A Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy saved a man and his dog when the two were overcome by floodwaters in Menifee Friday, Jan. 20.

According to a post on the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, Deputy Lewis of the Menifee Station took quick action after the Menifee Police Department received a report just before 3 p.m. of a stalled vehicle in rising water on Sun City Boulevard near Worcester Road.

According to the posting, the vehicle was “occupied by 76-year-old Glenn McCammon and his dog, Problems.”

Water was entering the passenger compartment of the vehicle and McCammon and Problems had no choice but to exit the vehicle.





“Deputy Lewis swam into the water and helped Glenn and Problems to safety,” the post reported. “Glenn, Problems and Deputy Lewis are all safe after the ordeal.”