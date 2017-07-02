MORENO VALLEY: More than 70 firefighters contain “Lisa Fire” at 11 acres

MORENO VALLEY — About six dozen firefighters came together this afternoon to knock down a wild-fire burning off Gilman Springs Road and Alessandro Boulevard, east of Moreno Valley, Sunday, July 2.

Cal Fire Copter 301 makes a water drop on the "Lisa Fire." Robert Carter photo
The “Lisa Fire Incident” that ultimately scorched about eleven acres, was reported just after 1 p.m.

Firefighters reported having the fire knocked down about four hours later, shortly before 5 p.m.

When Cal Fire/Riverside County firefighters first arrived at the scene of the fire, they reported finding “5-10 acres, burning in medium fuels at a moderate rate,” Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Public Information Officer Jody Hagemann explained in an initial incident report.

Seventy firefighters from six engine companies were ultimately called to the scene to help battle the blaze, according to Hagemann. They were assisted by City of Riverside Fire Department, four inmate fire crews, a helicopter, two air tankers, two water tenders and two bulldozers.

About one hour after their arrival, firefighters reported they had the fire held at ten acres.

When they successfully knocked down the blaze just before 5 p.m., the fire was believed to have burned about eleven acres.

There were no reported injuries or structures damaged by the fire.

Officials, including a fire investigator, are working to determine the fire’s origin.

