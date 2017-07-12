MOVIES: ‘Garlic & Gunpowder’ Hollywood Premiere a Big Smash





The premiere for Entertainment Factory’s star-studded “Garlic & Gunpowder,” the first feature film shot on location in Temecula, was held July 6 at the famous TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. More than 200 people were invited for the red carpet event and lauded the entertaining film.

The action-comedy was director B Harrison Smith’s first foray into the world of comedy, after having proven his skills in the horror genre (“Death House,” “Camp Dread” among many others). His inaugural effort was a success, featuring beginning to end laughter and raucous laugh out loud belly laughs.

The opening animated credits to “Garlic & Gunpowder” mimicked a James Bond theme. The early scenes established the dramatic tension well.

The movie begins with a newscast of a comet streaking toward earth, portending an impending apocalypse. Prompted by the potential cataclysm, the wealthy elite of Big City put together a convoy to move their cash, art, gold and jewels out of the city into mines.





Aging low-level gangsters and childhood friends, Sonny (Steven Chase) and Archie (James Duval) are employed by 300-pound cigar-chomping mob boss and drug lord “Ma” (Felissa Rose) to shake down local businesses for “insurance protection.” Ma learns of the secret convoy and makes plans with Sonny and Archie to hijack it.

The interplay between Chase (“Shut Up and Kiss Me,” “How Sweet It Is”) and Duval (“Donnie Darko,” “Independence Day”) is both comedic and familiar as only life-long friends could do. The transformation of normally curvaceous and vivacious Rose (“Sleepaway Camp,” “The Perfect House”) into the overweight and obnoxious Ma shows off her acting versatility.

Two FBI agents’ (Dean McDermott as Agent Bean and Martin Kove as Agent Tracey) learn of Ma’s intention to hijack the convoy and plot “Operation ‘Garlic and Gunpowder’” to capture Ma and rival Chinese Mafia kingpin Barry Ling (Clint Jung) who also has plans to hijack the convoy. The bumbling agents planned to use the heroic capture of the two bosses as a cover to lift some cash for themselves. Their “you did, no I didn’t” scene was classic old-school comedy.

Actor/producer McDermott is known for “Open Range,” “Chopped Canada” and “Tori & Dean: In Love.” Kove, who has been in 80 films, is also known for his roles in the “Karate Kid” movies.





Former mafia moll and now roller-blading, garlic-eating fitness nut, Evvy Hancock (Judy Tenuta), masterfully plays a pivotal role in the plot and stole many scenes with both dialog delivery and physical slapstick comedy. She began her career as Margo Thorness in “Material Girls” in 2006.

Actor/producer Jung (“Music Within,” “Jobs,” “Ray Donovan”) was quite believable as an imposing and dangerous Chinese Mafia boss and could play the role in a serious dramatic action film.

Realizing the uncertainty of their future usefulness to Ma and Sonny’s desire to settle down with a nice girl, Archie and Sonny plan a double-cross heist of the cash-filled convoy. They enlist the help of two hot babes (soap opera actress/writer/producer Lindsey Hartley as Rachel and up-and-coming actress/model/comedienne Lauren Compton as Jennifer), a one-handed clown (Chris Coppola from “Polar Express,” “Spawn” and “Beowulf”) and an amateur boxer (Angel Anthony Marrero). The ensuing convoy scene is replete with a staged catfight between scantily-clad Hartley and Compton, a shoot-out and an exploding suitcase.





The action comedy entertains old-school style, without modern computer-generated images, and is, in the words of director Smith, “a mix of ‘It’s a Mad, Mad World,’ ‘Caddyshack’ and ‘Cannonball Run.’ It’s light-hearted, goofy and slapstick.”

“I personally found the film to be hilarious,” Chase said. “The convoy scene was my favorite.”

“Harrison takes us back to a Mel Brooks’ style of humor that is very relatable and entertaining,” said Rose.

The star-studded cast included Vivica A. Fox who played Big City’s Mayor Brown. The film also included stars Lainie Kazan (“My Favorite Year,” “Beaches,” “My Big Fat Greek Wedding”), William Forsythe “Once Upon a Time in America,” “Raising Arizona”), Vincent Pastore (“The Sopranos,” “Goodfellas”), Katherine Kelly Lang (“The Bold and the Beautiful”), Angelo Pagan (“Swordfish,” “Dance With Me,” “Almost a Woman”), Michael Madsen (“Reservoir Dogs,” “Kill Bill,” Vols I and II, “Donnie Brasco,” “Thelma & Louise,” “Free Willy”), Tiffany Shepis (“Abominable,” “The Hazing,” “Sharknado 2”), actress/composer Victoria Summer (“Saving Mr. Banks,” “Transformers: Age of Extinction”), Teck Holmes, Jack Betts (“Guiding Light,” “One Life to Live,” “Spiderman”), Jill Bartlett, Judith Scarpone (“Harriett: The Musical,” “Deep Down” and “The Twilight of the Golds”), and many others.

Much of the feature film was shot in the Temecula Valley and locals will recognize Temecula City Hall, Filippi’s restaurant, the Duck Pond, Maurice Car’rie Winery, Spindles Music Shack and perhaps the desolate road in Menifee used for the convoy shoot. Many of the studio scenes were shot at Hollywood South Studios in Murrieta.





“Being in Temecula was definitely important to our collaboration,” Rose, who was also an associate producer for the film, said. “It was a beautiful backdrop and being together for the month away from our homes, brought us all closer together as a family. That’s the type of environment that Harrison and Entertainment Factory try to foster.”

Chase agreed.

“There are a lot of great restaurants out here and we were able to spend a lot of off-screen time together as a cast and a crew,” he said. “We became very tight quickly and everyone cared about the film. It’s not a cookie-cutter comedy and everyone shines in it. We’re looking forward to coming back.”

Smith said it was “like shooting in your own hometown.”

“Everyone was so kind and friendly and people and businesses opened their doors to us. One woman even baked cookies for us,” Smith explained. “This is like the Poconos were 20 years ago. There are so many great shooting locations and beautiful backdrops. Temecula is California’s best kept secret. In 10 years this place will blow up from all the interest. Better get a foothold now.”

“Being together as a cast and crew in Temecula kept us in the zone,” Executive Producer Rick Finkelstein,” we were able to develop that family element in days not weeks. And Temecula is great – everyone treats you well and they don’t all have their hands out. We had everything we needed and wanted in order to make a film here. I need to give a shoutout to Bonnie Lowell from Film Temecula Valley who guided us and made everything work smoothly and to Mayor Maryann Edwards who was so genuine and welcoming. I love it here and we’ll be back soon.”

The Entertainment Factory returns to Temecula in the fall to shoot “Stan the Man,” a feel-good romance story. This will be Steven Chase’s directorial debut.

“Garlic & Gunpowder” will be in hundreds of theatres around the country this fall. The film is rated “R.”



