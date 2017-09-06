UPDATED: Roadway to reopen following deadly, multi vehicle collision in French Valley





UPDATE: Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2:34 p.m.

The California Highway Patrol has announced that Winchester Road between Auld and Benton roads should be reopening at approximately 2:40 p.m.

The road was closed following a multi vehicle collision that occurred this morning shortly after 10:40 a.m. which resulted in the fatality of one person and the injury of three others.

The three-car collision blocked all lanes of traffic on Winchester Road prompting the California Highway Patrol to issue a Sig Alert closing the roadway.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

An accident near the intersection of Auld and Winchester Roads has claimed the life of one person, according to a Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department incident report.

The multi vehicle crash was first reported shortly after 10:40 a.m. today.

The first responding engine company reported three vehicles were involved in the crash, Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department Spokeswoman Tawny Cabral reported.

“One victim perished at the scene and three victims with moderate injuries were transported to area hospitals by ground ambulance,” she wrote in an incident report issued by the agency.

The collision blocked all lanes of traffic on Winchester Road prompting the California Highway Patrol to issue a Sig Alert closing the roadway.





“Winchester Road is closed both north and southbound between Benton and Auld roads,” CHP Spokesman Mike Lassig said.

Traffic will be diverted onto Auld Road and over to Benton Road, Lassig said.

Murrieta PD and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department are working in conjunction with CHP to divert traffic around the scene which will remain closed for at least two hours until the investigation into the incident is completed.

Lassig is advising all motorists to avoid the area until the scene has been cleared.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.