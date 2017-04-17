NUEVO: K-9 helps take down combative man during brief, but violent struggle

NUEVO – Details are still emerging, but two people were arrested with assistance from a sheriff’s K-9 during a brief, but violent struggle after one of the two men resisted arrest Saturday, April 15. The incident happened at a home on 12th and 11th Streets in the unincorporated community of Nuevo.





After a brief struggle and the use of a sheriff’s K-9, officials arrested the allegedly combative man, who was later identified as 30-year-old Brandon Brady.

A second person who was identified as 32-year-old, Shaaf Ahmed Patel, was also arrested.

Both men were later booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta.

Brady was booked on a domestic violence related warrant.

Patel was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of loaded firearm while under the influence of controlled substance.

The incident began about 3:40 p.m., when deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Perris Station were investigating a report of a theft, Riverside County Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Munoz said in an interview after the incident and arrest. The theft occurred in the area of Hess Lane and 13th Street.





While investigating that incident, deputies “contacted a male suspect who had some felony warrants for his arrest,” Munoz explained. “During the contact the suspect failed to surrender to officers and a K-9 was called to assist with the apprehension of the…wanted felon.”

With assistance from the sheriff’s K-9, deputies managed to take the combative man into custody.

After the incident, Brady had injuries consistent with a brief struggle as well as slightly more serious injuries related to his apprehension by the sheriff’s K-9.

He was taken to a local area hospital to receive treatment for at least one dog bite and a medical clearance required for booking.

It was not immediately known if either of the two men were involved in the original theft investigation.





No other details were being released, pending further investigation.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

An online jail records search revealed Patel is being held on $10,000 bail for the weapon and drug charges.

Brady is being held on $100,000 bail for felony spousal abuse.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned at the Riverside Hall Of Justice April 19.