NUEVO: K-9 helps take down combative man during brief, but violent struggle

NUEVO – Details are still emerging, but two people were arrested with assistance from a sheriff’s K-9 during a brief, but violent struggle after one of the two men resisted arrest Saturday, April 15. The incident happened at a home on 12th and 11th Streets in the unincorporated community of Nuevo.

Brandon Brady was arrested with assistance from a sheriff's K-9 during the violent encounter. William Hayes photo
After a brief struggle and the use of a sheriff’s K-9, officials arrested the allegedly combative man, who was later identified as 30-year-old Brandon Brady.

A second person who was identified as 32-year-old, Shaaf Ahmed Patel, was also arrested.

Both men were later booked into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta.

Brady was booked on a domestic violence related warrant.

Patel was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of loaded firearm while under the influence of controlled substance.

The incident began about 3:40 p.m., when deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Perris Station were investigating a report of a theft, Riverside County Sheriff’s spokesman Deputy Munoz said in an interview after the incident and arrest. The theft occurred in the area of Hess Lane and 13th Street.

Numerous deputies converged on the Nuevo neighborhood during the incident. William Hayes photo
While investigating that incident, deputies “contacted a male suspect who had some felony warrants for his arrest,” Munoz explained. “During the contact the suspect failed to surrender to officers and a K-9 was called to assist with the apprehension of the…wanted felon.”

With assistance from the sheriff’s K-9, deputies managed to take the combative man into custody.

After the incident, Brady had injuries consistent with a brief struggle as well as slightly more serious injuries related to his apprehension by the sheriff’s K-9.

He was taken to a local area hospital to receive treatment for at least one dog bite and a medical clearance required for booking.

It was not immediately known if either of the two men were involved in the original theft investigation.

A sheriff's K-9 handler and his K-9 companion assisted in apprehending a man who violently resisted arrest. William Hayes photo
No other details were being released, pending further investigation.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

An online jail records search revealed Patel is being held on $10,000 bail for the weapon and drug charges.

Brady is being held on $100,000 bail for felony spousal abuse.

Both men are scheduled to be arraigned at the Riverside Hall Of Justice April 19.

Trevor Montgomery spent 10 years in the U.S. Army as an Orthopedic Specialist before joining the Riverside County Sheriff Department in 1998. During his time with the sheriff's department, he worked at several different stations, including the Robert Presley Detention Center, the Southwest Station in Temecula and the Lake Elsinore Station along with many other locations. His assignments included Corrections, Patrol, DUI Enforcement, Boat and PWC based Lake Patrol, Problem Oriented Policing Team and he finished his career while working as a Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Investigator. Montgomery was a foster parent to nearly 60 children over 13 years and is now an adoptive parent and has 13 children and 7 grandchildren.

2 Responses to "NUEVO: K-9 helps take down combative man during brief, but violent struggle"

  1. S.patel   May 1, 2017 at 9:44 am

    Trevor im about to call an attorney

    Reply
    • Kim Harris   May 1, 2017 at 3:30 pm

      Hi S. Patel, Feel free to share our contact information with your attorney. He or she can contact us at valleyeditor@reedermedia.com. KH

      Reply

