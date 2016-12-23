HOMELAND: Man arrested, charged with other man’s murder





HOMELAND – Riverside County sheriff’s officials arrested a Homeland resident, accused of murdering a man Thursday, Dec. 22. The early-morning incident happened in the 26100 block of Olson Avenue in Perris.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Perris Station responded to a residential home about 3:10 a.m., regarding an assault that had just occurred.

When they arrived, deputies located an adult male suffering from “traumatic injuries,” according to Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant Jeff Buompensiero.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

“A short time later the male victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased,” Buompensiero explained.

The victim’s identity has been withheld, pending notification of his family.

Investigators from the Perris station and the department’s Central Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation.

During their investigation, officials identified and arrested 26-year-old Jorge Alejandro Colmenero. Investigators booked Colmenero into the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of murder.

A jail record search revealed Colmenero was being held in lieu of $1 million dollars bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta Dec. 28.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Paixao from the Central Homicide Unit at (760) 393-3526. Callers can refer to incident file number PC163570007 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s Homicide Tipline online form.