PERRIS: Man arrested after search warrant leads to weapons, ammunition, drugs

Lewis Willie was arrested after a search warrant uncovered weapons, ammunition and more June 29. RSO booking photo
PERRIS — Sheriff’s officials announced yesterday that a search warrant served at a Perris residence Thursday evening, June 29 resulted in the seizure of seven weapons, ammunition and more, resulting in the arrest of a man who resides at the location.

The warrant and arrest happened in the 200 block of Flame Avenue, Perris.

After the service of the search warrant and an investigation, officials arrested Willie Theophus Lewis, 44, of Perris, Riverside Sheriff’s Sergeant Sam Morovich explained in a written press release after the search warrant and arrest.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Perris Station’s Special Enforcement Team served the search warrant at the residence about 8 p.m.

During the service of the warrant, SET members located and seized seven firearms including a .45 caliber UZI pistol, AK-47 rifle, AR-15 rifle, 12-gauge shotgun, .32 caliber revolver, black powder pistol, and a stolen .45 caliber Smith & Wesson pistol.

Deputies also located ammunition, a large amount of U.S. currency, methamphetamine, and indicia of drug sales.

Based on their investigation and evidence recovered during the search warrant, deputies arrested Lewis.

He was booked at the Southwest Detention Center on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of an assault rifle and other weapons, drug charges and prior state prison enhancements.

Perris SET members seized six firearms, ammunition and indicia of drug sales during a search warrant. RSO photo
He as released the day after his arrest after posting $50,000 bail and his arraignment has been scheduled at the Riverside Hall of Justice Aug. 25.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Deputy Brown or Deputy Updike at the Perris Sheriff Station at (951) 210-1000, or by email at  Callers can refer to incident file number PE171800133 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.

  1. Lee   July 10, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Simple solution: repeal the Second Amendment and only have the good folks of Law Enforcement and our military have weapons.

    The day that our good folks of Law Enforcement realize that it is the Second Amendment that is getting them shot and killed is the day it is repealed. I hope they make that realization very, very soon.

