PERRIS: One injured in residential blaze that displaced family of 3

PERRIS – One person sustained minor injuries and a home was badly damaged in an April 4 residential structure fire. Nearly two dozen firefighters battled the blaze, which left the home uninhabitable and displaced a family of three.

American Medical Response medics treated one victim at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. The victim declined further treatment.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist with two adults and one child who were displaced by the fire.

Firefighters begin overhaul and mop up operations after extinguishing the fire. Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire photo
Emergency first responders were sent to the home in the 1400 block of Alta Palma Road in Perris about 9:23 a.m., after someone called 911 to report the fire.

Twenty-two firefighters from five engine companies and one truck company responded to the fire, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire spokeswoman April Newman. They were assisted by a breathing support unit.

“The first arriving truck company reported a two-story residence with a well-involved garage fire,” Newman explained shortly after firefighters arrived at the scene.

Firefighters immediately mounted an aggressive attack on the blaze and they quickly brought the fire under control.

Due to their fast response and hard effort, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage and two rooms directly above the garage.

Although firefighters saved about $150,000 in property and personal belongings, Newman estimated the loss at about $200,000.

Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas Company and Eastern Municipal Water District were summoned to the location to shut off all utilities to the residence.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Alta Palma Road quickly filled with emergency vehicles, which had to jockey for position while fighting the fire. Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire photo
The fire badly damaged the garage and two bedrooms above the garage. Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire photo
The house that caught fire sustained about $200,000 in damage, according to fire officials. Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire photo
Firefighters begin overhaul and mop up operations after extinguishing the fire. Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire photo
Trevor Montgomery spent 10 years in the U.S. Army as an Orthopedic Specialist before joining the Riverside County Sheriff Department in 1998. During his time with the sheriff's department, he worked at several different stations, including the Robert Presley Detention Center, the Southwest Station in Temecula and the Lake Elsinore Station along with many other locations. His assignments included Corrections, Patrol, DUI Enforcement, Boat and PWC based Lake Patrol, Problem Oriented Policing Team and he finished his career while working as a Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Investigator. Montgomery was a foster parent to nearly 60 children over 13 years and is now an adoptive parent and has 13 children and 7 grandchildren.

2 Responses to "PERRIS: One injured in residential blaze that displaced family of 3"

  1. Vince   April 7, 2017 at 7:47 am

    What was the cause?

    Reply
    • Kim Harris   April 7, 2017 at 9:00 am

      The incident is still under investigation. KH

      Reply

