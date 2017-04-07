PERRIS: One injured in residential blaze that displaced family of 3

PERRIS – One person sustained minor injuries and a home was badly damaged in an April 4 residential structure fire. Nearly two dozen firefighters battled the blaze, which left the home uninhabitable and displaced a family of three.

American Medical Response medics treated one victim at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. The victim declined further treatment.

The American Red Cross responded to the scene to assist with two adults and one child who were displaced by the fire.





Emergency first responders were sent to the home in the 1400 block of Alta Palma Road in Perris about 9:23 a.m., after someone called 911 to report the fire.

Twenty-two firefighters from five engine companies and one truck company responded to the fire, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire spokeswoman April Newman. They were assisted by a breathing support unit.

“The first arriving truck company reported a two-story residence with a well-involved garage fire,” Newman explained shortly after firefighters arrived at the scene.

Firefighters immediately mounted an aggressive attack on the blaze and they quickly brought the fire under control.

Due to their fast response and hard effort, firefighters were able to contain the fire to the garage and two rooms directly above the garage.

Although firefighters saved about $150,000 in property and personal belongings, Newman estimated the loss at about $200,000.

Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas Company and Eastern Municipal Water District were summoned to the location to shut off all utilities to the residence.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.















