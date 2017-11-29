TEMECULA: 1 dead following stabbing at Temecula Walmart

UPDATE: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 4:41 p.m.
Riverside County sheriff’s investigators will be working to determine what led up to an apparent stabbing outside of a Temecula Walmart Supercenter that left one man dead Wednesday, Nov. 28.
Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Willison said that sheriff’s officials are still investigating how the incident began, but are already looking at different investigative avenues such as video.
“We are hopeful,” he said. “It does appear there are a lot of cameras fixed to the exterior of this building. Those are definitely going to be one of the avenues for homicide investigators to go down as an investigative lead and all of the video surveillance will be reviewed.”
Sheriff’s officials say that about 12:14 p.m. sheriff’s deputies were called to an assault in the 32200 block of Temecula Parkway, where the Walmart is located, and arrived to find a man suffering apparent stab wounds.
Lifesaving efforts were made at the scene before the man was taken to a hospital. He died from his injuries there.
Sheriff’s officials have said that one man was detained, but had not yet been arrested in connection with any crimes.
Willison stressed that no suspects in the incident appeared to be outstanding and that there was no threat to public safety.
The area was still heavily taped off shortly after 4 p.m. though many of the people who had originally been waiting to get their cars appeared to have left.
Some people outside the parking lot and on social media Wednesday said the incident stemmed from a dispute over a parking space, but a post on the official Facebook page for the Temecula Police Department, a contract station of the sheriff’s department, said that was not the case.
“An altercation between two male adults, which began outside of the Walmart property, continued into the Walmart parking lot,” the post says. It later notes that the dispute was not over a parking stall.
UPDATE: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2:45 p.m.
The incident started as a stabbing between two men, Riverside County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Steve Fredericks confirmed.
One of the men was taken to the hospital for significant injuries following the incident, where he later died, Fredericks said.
He said the incident was reported about 12:14 p.m.
Immediately following the stabbing, the area was cordoned off preventing many from being able to return to their vehicles or to leave the parking lot.
One suspect has been detained and the incident remains under investigation. The general public is asked to avoid the area.
UPDATE: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 1:58 p.m.
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Media Information Bureau has confirmed one dead in an incident that occurred at the Temecula Walmart Supercenter.
According to witnesses on the scene, the incident appeared to be a stabbing, though representatives from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Media Information Bureau have yet to confirm that information.
According to the posting on Twitter, the investigation is ongoing and police are advising residents and visitors to avoid the area.
There is no threat to the public, according to the social media posting.
Original Story:
Valley News is currently investigating heavy police activity at the Temecula Walmart Supercenter, though no reasons for the activity has been confirmed at this time.
One entrance to the store, located at 32225 Temecula Pkwy. in Temecula, is currently cordoned off with police tape as a numerous police officers work the area.
Several people stood outside the caution tape waiting for it to come down so they could get their cars which were boxed in following the unconfirmed incident. Those affected included Katie Castro, 34, of Murrieta and 4-year-old daughter Aubrielle.
It was Aubrielle’s birthday and the day was slated for a trip to Chuck E. Cheese’s, but by 1:15 p.m. Castro and her daughter were still waiting.
“They said another hour and a half or two before we can get our car out,” Castro said.
The person that was stabbed and died was my daughters friend and his family is our friends we are very Saddened that something like this could happen over a parking lot! What the hay is going on with some people, there’s many video / cameras in the parking lot it’s going to be a matter of time tell this coward is caught! His name is Kevin Please say a prayer for him and his family thank you.
My son works across the street near Petsmart and he has had some crazy encounters with people in that same parking lot ,when he gets his lunch break. He has had people in that Walmart lot threaten him for not walking fast enough in the cross walk . Looks like someone finally went over the edge. So much for holiday spirit!
I’m familiar with the businesses in this and adjoining centers… Until just a few months ago I did a lot of shopping (day and night) in this commercial neighborhood… Never noticed any unusual incidents or other problems in the various stores or parking lots. In fact, quite the opposite… I found the people in this part of Temecula to be very courteous and friendly. So I’m surprised. But I guess it can happen anywhere. My thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family.
I totally agree with the comment. It is so sad that humanity has become filled with rage and hate and not longer cares for someone else’s life. Nonetheless, road rage is always a big reason for incidents such as this. Fighting over a parking spot! Really? I don’t think so. There has to be more to this story than what meets the eye.. The city of Temecula is not what it seems. We need to accept our city has grown and we are in desperate need to make improvements to handle all issues, traffic jams, lack of roads, etc Why paint a pretty picture if it is not. Not everyone is nice and polite.. Luckily most are that’s whey we live here. . Although most of us will never admit it, we need to realize we are becoming a big city and problems come with that. I think is time to assess our city’s situation and start making changes for the better.
If you read the article it’s states that this wasn’t over a parking spot but actually started elsewhere and carried over into Walmart parking lot. Either way so unnecessary.
These businesses around that area and in other parts of Temecula need to start forking out for public safety/ private security. Riverside sheriff’s assigned to Temecula isn’t enough. Temecula needs to get their own police department like murrieta did. There is way too many morons in that area and surrounding cities that cause problems. Temecula and the businesses need to wake up. You can’t even walk around that parking lot without running into homeless and or someone else generally up to no good.