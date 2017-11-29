TEMECULA: 1 dead following stabbing at Temecula Walmart

UPDATE: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 4:41 p.m.

Riverside County sheriff’s investigators will be working to determine what led up to an apparent stabbing outside of a Temecula Walmart Supercenter that left one man dead Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Willison said that sheriff’s officials are still investigating how the incident began, but are already looking at different investigative avenues such as video.

“We are hopeful,” he said. “It does appear there are a lot of cameras fixed to the exterior of this building. Those are definitely going to be one of the avenues for homicide investigators to go down as an investigative lead and all of the video surveillance will be reviewed.”

Sheriff’s officials say that about 12:14 p.m. sheriff’s deputies were called to an assault in the 32200 block of Temecula Parkway, where the Walmart is located, and arrived to find a man suffering apparent stab wounds.

Lifesaving efforts were made at the scene before the man was taken to a hospital. He died from his injuries there.

Sheriff’s officials have said that one man was detained, but had not yet been arrested in connection with any crimes.

Willison stressed that no suspects in the incident appeared to be outstanding and that there was no threat to public safety.

The area was still heavily taped off shortly after 4 p.m. though many of the people who had originally been waiting to get their cars appeared to have left.

Some people outside the parking lot and on social media Wednesday said the incident stemmed from a dispute over a parking space, but a post on the official Facebook page for the Temecula Police Department, a contract station of the sheriff’s department, said that was not the case.

“An altercation between two male adults, which began outside of the Walmart property, continued into the Walmart parking lot,” the post says. It later notes that the dispute was not over a parking stall.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2:45 p.m.

The incident started as a stabbing between two men, Riverside County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Steve Fredericks confirmed.

One of the men was taken to the hospital for significant injuries following the incident, where he later died, Fredericks said.

He said the incident was reported about 12:14 p.m.

Immediately following the stabbing, the area was cordoned off preventing many from being able to return to their vehicles or to leave the parking lot.

One suspect has been detained and the incident remains under investigation. The general public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Wednesday, Nov. 29, 1:58 p.m.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Media Information Bureau has confirmed one dead in an incident that occurred at the Temecula Walmart Supercenter.

According to witnesses on the scene, the incident appeared to be a stabbing, though representatives from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Media Information Bureau have yet to confirm that information.

According to the posting on Twitter, the investigation is ongoing and police are advising residents and visitors to avoid the area.

There is no threat to the public, according to the social media posting.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Original Story:

Valley News is currently investigating heavy police activity at the Temecula Walmart Supercenter, though no reasons for the activity has been confirmed at this time.

One entrance to the store, located at 32225 Temecula Pkwy. in Temecula, is currently cordoned off with police tape as a numerous police officers work the area.

Several people stood outside the caution tape waiting for it to come down so they could get their cars which were boxed in following the unconfirmed incident. Those affected included Katie Castro, 34, of Murrieta and 4-year-old daughter Aubrielle.

It was Aubrielle’s birthday and the day was slated for a trip to Chuck E. Cheese’s, but by 1:15 p.m. Castro and her daughter were still waiting.

“They said another hour and a half or two before we can get our car out,” Castro said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.