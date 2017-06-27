RIVERSIDE: Officer’s seek help after girl sexually assaulted by dumpsters behind church





RIVERSIDE — City of Riverside police officials are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man they say sexually assaulted a girl inside a concrete enclosed dumpster area in a parking lot behind a church. The incident happened Sunday, June 25, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 5900 Grand Avenue in Riverside.

Riverside police officers responded to the church about 2:30 p.m., regarding a report of a kidnapping at the church, which is located north of Jurupa Avenue and east of Grand Avenue.

During their investigation, officers determined an unknown adult male dragged a juvenile female victim into a concrete enclosed dumpster area, in a parking lot behind the church.

After being assaulted, the girl was able to get away from her attacker and she fled for help.

Officials described the suspect as a dark-skinned Hispanic male, about 50-years-old, with a goatee and short dark messy hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with vertical grey stripes and possibly had a tattoo on one of his arms.

The victim later worked with a forensic artist to develop a composite sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or who knows the identity of the described suspect is urged to immediately contact Detective Paul Miranda at (951) 353-7945 or by e-mail.