RIVERSIDE: One hospitalized after two-vehicle, head-on collision

One person was hospitalized after a two-car, head-on wreck. William Hayes photo
RIVERSIDE – One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle, early-morning, head-on collision Sunday, April 23. The wreck happened on Sycamore Canyon Boulevard north of Central Avenue in Riverside.

Cal Fire/Riverside County firefighters and other emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene of the wreck about 5:45 a.m., after other motorists and witnesses called 911 to report the head-on collision.

When firefighters arrived they located two wrecked vehicles, described as a gray Mitsubishi Lancer and a black Honda Civic.

Both cars sustained major front-end damage in the accident and the wreck left vehicle parts and debris spread throughout the intersection.

Both vehicles sustained major damage in the collision. William Hayes photo
Firefighter/paramedics evaluated and treated the victim’s from the crash, before American Medical Response medics transported one of the two victims to an area hospital. The nature and full extent of the victim’s injuries were not immediately known.

The other driver, who was evaluated and treated at the scene, declined further medical treatment.

Riverside police officials are conducting an accident investigation to determine the cause of the collision. Their investigation is ongoing.

No other details were immediately available.

