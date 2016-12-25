Temecula Valley High School Dance team invited to perform at Holiday Bowl





WorldStrides OnStage Programs has invited the dance team from Temecula Valley High School to perform at the Holiday Bowl Tuesday, Dec. 27. They will join the most elite dance, cheer, and drill teams from across the country in the halftime show finale of this major college bowl game that features the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Washington State Cougars.

An invitation to perform at the Holiday Bowl is an honor reserved only for the most talented student performers from across the nation. Under the direction of Anastasia Lewis, the Temecula Valley High School team will travel to sunny San Diego where they will rehearse with nationally acclaimed choreographers. In their free time, they will take in the sights of San Diego. Anastasia Lewis has been teaching for nine years and will be personally leading the Temecula Valley High School group of 18 students to San Diego.

“This is the first year we have been invited to be a part of this exciting opportunity and the dancers are working really hard to raise the money to be able to go,” says Lewis. “Some of the kids already have multiple jobs just in order to make ends meet, so we are really relying on fundraising to ensure that all the dancers are able to attend the event.”

To learn how you can help the Temecula Valley High School team’s fundraising efforts, contact Linda Vivo at tvhsdancebooster.vpfundraising@gmail.com. Check out the TVHS Dance website (tvhsdance.weebly.com) for upcoming fundraisers and events.