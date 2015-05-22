TVUSD places Great Oak teacher on paid, administrative leave

Temecula Valley Unified School District announced today that it has placed a Great Oak High School teacher on paid, administrative leave. It is unknown at this time what type of incident occurred at the school or why the decision was made by the district to take the action.
In an emailed press release, the district said the teacher would continue to be paid while it conducts an investigation into the unnamed incident.
According to the release, the move was a necessary step to ensure the safety of all parties involved.
“We would like to encourage the public not to engage in speculation or rumors regarding this action. The District will cooperate fully with law enforcement and will provide updates to the public to the greatest extent allowable under the rules of due process and confidentiality,” the release stated. “As always, the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority and we will take every action necessary to meet that goal.
Wow! Paid leave?? What kind of punishment is that?! And we will never get told the reason by our district, they never admit any wrongdoings! Especially if it concerns Great Oak, superintendent and board’s favorite school!
Don’t worry–they’ll just move him to Chaparral like the last one. Wouldn’t want to tarnish Tim Ritter’s Great Oak!
HG, the teacher that moved to Chaparral voluntarily moved and was not part of the problem. Please check your facts.
The district should ENCOURAGE the public to engage in conversation about why these teachers are in our schools. Teachers are abusing their authority with young innocent girls. Why are we suppressing this issue and walking on egg shells? Shame on all the parents that are trying to silence this situation. Shame on the Teachers Union for constantly relocating bad, entitled, and perverted teachers.
Not surprised, there is such a lack of the morals, ethics and leadership from the Temecula School Board and Superintendent that I’m sure all schools have similar teachers among their staff. These teachers might be bullies, drunks, addicts or in this case pedophiles, with no accountability and union employment protection to prey upon their victims, our children. Shame on the “innocent” teachers for letting their union become so corrupt. Fire these teachers, don’t relocate them.
NC has a good point…..
I heard that the Great Oak teacher was having inappropriate relationship with two female students. I agree, why is Great Oak the “favorite child”, detail should be provided as this a public school paid for by our tax money.
Oh my god, people. You’re just like teenagers. Stop gossiping. We don’t know anything yet. The specifics will be revealed when a fair investigation has taken place. It’s called due process.
I have 3 children who attend GOHS and one has this teacher. The teacher himself told his class that he had two affairs which included a relationship with a current student- so it’s not a ‘secret,’ and he put it out in the public on his very own. When the students witness a sofa being removed from the classroom as part of the investigation, rumors do fly- but maybe the teacher should have kept his ‘secrets’ to himself if he didn’t want the public talking about it for ‘due process.’ His wife is also a teacher at gohs. Sad situation all around.
Now why would a man admit to his students that he was having an affair with 2 students. That makes no sense, and is a whole bunch of hoopla to me. Oh, and he did this with a wife that works next door to him (and she did). This sounds unrealistic and plain FALSE to me, but if you choose to follow that information because it is “interesting” and “dramatic” you can. Plus, if this man had an affair with a student that was a minor he would’ve been arrested (which he wasn’t), and in this case if he did have an affair with a student they must’ve been 18, and that is not against the law, and is not in accordance with due process under the law. Should the school district be more transparent. Yes. Should this man be fired. Yes.. Is speculation like this that doesn’t make any logical sense going to help. NO.
RW, Oh yes, we DO know “anything yet”. Teenagers talk. Stop with your “fair investigation” and “due process”. That’s always the cop out verbiage you all use. You must be a teacher in the union wanting your entitlement and tenor that you overlook morals and ethics. Take some responsibility and stop defending these bad teachers. Even with a “fair investigation” and “due process”, he will just be relocated to another school. That’s the “union process” and the Temecula way………
He’s on “laid leave”. Quick! Put it under the carpet so no one finds out Great Oak is not a Stepford School. They should change their name to Great Hoax.
The district has made some difficult decisions as of late that is for sure. Recently they released a Middle School Principal who is/was a bully. Then the mudslinging began and it still has not properly handled the Administrative bullying that is taking place at many schools.
Meanwhile, when they were a part of Administrative team they just played the game of corruption along with them. The School Board is not aware of a lot of the site issues because they are not informed of the day to day activities. The problem is that the old Board members do not really want to know about the current and past issues. I am sure that most issues are not relayed to the Board and instead are handled in house.
Another fallacy that is out there is that the Union is in the District Offices back pocket or are in cahoots with the Board. The Union tries to do what is best for the students first and then for the teacher. Their job by nature is to advocate for teachers when they make mistakes…and teachers do make mistakes like everyone else. I honestly believe that most teachers and Board members have a moral compass and try to do what is best for the students.
The struggle is at the District Office because that is where people are trying to climb the professional ladder. That is where the significant financial gains are made. They are the ones who make the executive financial decisions and usually without any accountability to anyone. The CDE/State sees TVUSD as a well run district in terms of its tests scores so they assume that everything is on the up and up…when in reality they can pretty much do whatever they want and the Board will approve their plans.
The good thing is due process is taking place now and everything is being brought out into the public which means they will most likely do the right thing. Not everyone may be happy with the decisions made but we know they will consider everyone’s perspective.
I am glad to see the involvement of the press, community, teachers, School Board, and District Office working together too hopefully do what is best for Temecula’s most important commodity…its students.
Concerned Citizen,
You neglected to include in your concerns the dozens of applicants whom where overlooked in order for Superintendent Ritter to hire his felonious daughter. It’s too bad that the biggest bully in the district is the Superintendent himself.
It seems that Ray AF believes the teachers association would endorse a reassignment of a teacher if they were found guilty in such a situation. Most teachers have children, many who have come through our schools themselves and it is ridiculous to suggest their elected representatives would promote such a process. Hiring and releasing employees is a function of the Human Resources Department at the district and with consent of the school board, who are elected by the voters. I believe you are referring to “tenure”, not tenor. This like many other facets here are determined by state law and education code. It goes well beyond the scope of what power the teachers have collectively. If these rumors and accusations are substantiated, local teachers would be as or more troubled by them as the rest of the community.
Why was my post not posted? How weird, I am reading these posts on here and my was legal and didn’t break policy:-(. This also makes me wonder if The Valley News is protecting Great Hoax:-)
Paul, the story was on front page, but there are only 6 spots in that top “Most Relevant” position and newer stories knocked it off. We’ve switched it with another story to put it back on the front page. thanks for reading.
There are several husband/wife teachers at GOHS it seems..
I knew of a teacher, before he went to GOHS who may have done this, but his wife doesn’t teach there..
This is an English teacher- with a couch in his classroom! He is known for being a lousy teacher but giving mostly A’s so he’s popular with the kids.
Shocking and sad to read yet another story involving our schools.
We have way too many issues these days regarding bad (student & teacher) behavior.
What do we have to do, install cameras?!!!
To HG at the top, The teacher that was moved to Chaparral was probably the best teacher they had at Margarita Middle school. My daughter had that teacher and he asked to be moved because of people like you who speak without the facts. That teacher did nothing wrong. It was a different teacher. Its people like you HG who made this teacher leave and now my daughter has had somebody teach the class that does not know a thing about teaching. Also paid leave is given because the incident still has to be investigated.
Cameras are installed in many places on our campus…and due process does NOT protect any teacher from having sex with a minor. We are not exempt from the law. Great Oak has lost at least five teachers over the years for similar violations. The teacher transferred to Chaparral made inappropriate comments to some students; that’s a far cry from engaging in sex with a minor. Give due process its due. And don’t generalize on to the larger teacher population. There are some REALLY bad parents out there, but the majority of you are solid, moral folk. Let justice land precisely and in its time. It will happen; it is happening. Innocent until proven guilty. Even when “students are talking.” Or parents. Or teachers. You would expect nothing less if your student were involved.
don’t you have anytthing better to do?
Hmmmm………wonder how the investigation is going………..
You know what I am sick and tired of this I am a student at “great hoax” and you know what I agree that our school is a bit snobby thinking we are great but mainly that is typical school stuff and it is being pushed by the school more than anything to keep our reputation under weigh but that does not give you the right to bash the school because I’m sure that TV and chap aren’t that perfect either
Why no update in 5 months???
I had this teacher my freshman year and dated a girl he molested, who had lunch in his room daily. It’s sick and covered up this school is a real nightmare covered with ignorance for money. Him and his wife no longer teach there and nothing more was done. Besides this paid leave. This school allowed this to happen
Hey Kim Harris! You do a really great job of saying nothing. And politely stating how an ‘alleged’ disgusting human being destroyed a life. How do you sleep at night? As long is all is well in Mayberry, don’t rock the boat. This is becoming epidemic in Temecula, and Murrieta. Maybe you should write something persuasive and inspiring. You get the candy wrapped pedophilia reported to the public award. Thank you.
Whatever came of this? Is the teacher still employed with TVUSD?
Neither the husband or the wife works at Great Oak HS anymore
Kim Harris, I beg you to do something more then this, I was a student of Justin Philip Girard in 2010. Not a big deal right. Ok. But my freshman teacher that same year was mr. Chad Yates, who made 175,000+ Dollars, And did so until the last year of his time emolument at great oak (2015s paid leave…) and was given so past his “paid leave”. was known by many students along with me to “be drugged up” at times. Even while taking students on personal field trips to the shools garden, singing and playing songs that would be in question of appropriateness, while repeatedly drawing the classes laugher. He also hosted girls in his classroom alone at lunch years before and years during question, and now neither him nor his wife are at the school… Or teaching at all… It’s sick, he is, the school is, and you are for doing nothing, Like this school has all along… I hate “our valley” and I hate this school system you have under reported, that school is just what I have been promised by you and your “news” thanks Kim
Hi Former Student, There isn’t much information to be spared as this is an ongoing investigation and all the parties involved are very tight-lipped. Currently, a search of Mr. Yates’ name through the Superior Court of California shows no criminal cases. A search of Jail records doesn’t show him as being arrested at all. Law enforcement is keeping this under wraps as they continue their investigation while we continue to follow this case, but until more information is made available through public records, our hands are tied.
Thanks for reading!
Kim Harris
Managing Editor
Please spell and correct my story right, mr. Yates was my English teacher…
This teacher mr. Yates made over 185,000 on record… That doesn’t bother you, ok I was his former student and was the former boyfriend of the girl in question, they spent lunch together and I informed her parents of the situation, you under covered this just as much as the school did
I was also a former student of mr Justin Philip Girard in 2010 as well as mr Chad Yates, this school has you just like he had his students, don’t trust anything you “adults” have to offer us
Do something for your readers, the parents of the children of this school. The readers like me of this teachers wrong doing… Do something Kim… Don’t be like great oak. Please Kim
Um, isn’t an affair different than a rape or molestation? What if she wanted to sleep with him? Even if it’s a bad choice, it’s hers to make, and do we know that she didn’t? Am I missing some crucial information here?
In this 2-year-old story, there is no mention of an affair, rape or molestation. It was not revealed why the teacher was placed on paid administrative leave. To answer your question, if a minor engages in a sexual relationship with someone over the age of consent, regardless of the minor’s willingness to participate, it is still statutory rape, or “unlawful sex with a minor.” Under the California Penal Code, statutory rape is defined as when any person engages in sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 18. KH