TVUSD places Great Oak teacher on paid, administrative leave

Temecula Valley Unified School District announced today that it has placed a Great Oak High School teacher on paid, administrative leave. It is unknown at this time what type of incident occurred at the school or why the decision was made by the district to take the action.

In an emailed press release, the district said the teacher would continue to be paid while it conducts an investigation into the unnamed incident.

According to the release, the move was a necessary step to ensure the safety of all parties involved.

“We would like to encourage the public not to engage in speculation or rumors regarding this action. The District will cooperate fully with law enforcement and will provide updates to the public to the greatest extent allowable under the rules of due process and confidentiality,” the release stated. “As always, the safety of our students and staff remains our top priority and we will take every action necessary to meet that goal.