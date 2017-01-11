UPDATED: LAKE ELSINORE: Officials confirm suspect killed after rolling gun battle with officers, deputies

UPDATE: Jan, 12 8:30 p.m.

More details have come to light regarding last night’s deadly officer-involved shooting with a suspect who repeatedly fired an assault rifle at California Highway Patrol officers and Riverside County sheriff’s deputies during a wild and dangerous pursuit.

The incident began on the southbound Interstate 15 Freeway south of Indian Truck Trail and ended when the suspect died in a gun battle with sheriff’s officials on Via Roma, in the Tuscany Hills neighborhood of Lake Elsinore.

The incident began about 8:58 p.m., when deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s station responded to the southbound Interstate 15 to assist a CHP officer with a suspected DUI traffic enforcement stop.

The CHP officer, who is stationed out of the Riverside area and has not been identified, was on routine patrol when he spotted the suspected DUI driver traveling southbound on Interstate 15, approaching Indian Truck Trail, according to CHP Public Information Officer Dan Olivas.

The driver of the black Ford F-150 initially pulled to the right shoulder; however, during contact with the officer, the suspect became “extremely uncooperative,” Olivas said.

The driver, who has not yet been identified by officials, made verbal threats to the officer and began making “covert movements within the vehicle, prompting the officer to retreat and take cover behind a nearby barrier,” Olivas explained.

The driver then exited his truck with a long-rifle and began shooting at the officer and his patrol vehicle. The officer immediately put out an emergency call for assistance, reporting that shots had been fired.

CHP radio traffic at the time indicated the officer had come under heavy fire from a man armed with an assault rifle, believed to have been an AK-47.

The CHP patrol vehicle was hit several times by gunfire, rendering it disabled, according to Olivas. The officer was not injured in the gunfire.

After the shooting, the suspect fled southbound on Interstate 15.

CHP officers and Riverside County sheriff’s deputies converged on the area to search for the suspect’s vehicle. They were assisted by a Riverside County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit helicopter.

Officials quickly located the suspect’s vehicle traveling southbound on I-15 and a pursuit ensued.

CHP radio traffic indicated the suspect fired at pursuing law enforcement officers numerous times as the pursuit continued. CHP radio traffic also indicated the suspect, who was “heavily intoxicated,” had his wife and two children inside the truck with him at the time of the shooting and during the pursuit.

“At various times during the pursuit the suspect continued to fire an assault rifle at pursuing units and the helicopter,” Riverside County Sheriff’s spokesperson Deputy Michael Vasquez confirmed in a later press release about the deadly incident.

The suspect exited the freeway at Railroad Canyon Road in the city of Lake Elsinore before fleeing into the Tuscany Hills neighborhood on Summerhill Drive.

The pursuit continued into a residential neighborhood, where the suspect stopped his vehicle near the intersection of Villa Roma and Via Palmieki Court and began actively engaging pursuing deputies with his rifle.

“The suspect exited his vehicle and fired upon deputies with his assault rifle resulting in a deputy involved shooting,” Vasquez explained.

The suspect then attempted to gain access into a private residence, discharging his weapon into the home in order to gain entry, according to Vasquez.

It was not immediately known if the suspect had any connection to the residence he shot his way into.

As the active shooting incident was still unfolding, neighbors and witnesses in the area took to social media, reporting hearing the sounds of rapid gunfire as well as seeing officers converging into the neighborhood. Others wrote about hearing patrol sirens approaching the area followed by numerous bursts of what sounded like rapid gunfire. Several witnesses posted videos showing countless officers and deputies flooding into the area.

One witness, Kellen Vance Gutel, posted live video on Facebook that showed nearly 36 minutes of what he estimated to be “70-80” police vehicles heading up Summerhill Drive towards the Via Roma residence where the suspect had barricaded himself.

Another witness, Gabriel Becaur, posted a 40-second-long video to Facebook that showed more than a dozen patrol vehicles rolling with lights and sirens towards the active shooting incident.

Officials were seen in the two videos coming from nearly all surrounding agencies, including California Highway Patrol, Border Patrol, Murrieta PD, Riverside PD, and Hemet PD, as well as numerous area sheriff’s stations, including Menifee, Temecula, Lake Elsinore, Wildomar, Perris, Hemet, Moreno Valley, and many others were seen heading up to the active shooter incident.

John Simpson, who resides near where the suspect barricaded himself on Via Roma said, “I was getting out of the shower when I heard all the sirens. The next thing I knew it was like WWIII broke out.”

“I could hear one burst of gunfire after another,” Simpson explained. “I’ve never heard anything like that in my whole life. All I could think was to grab my two kids and wife and get into the bathtub. We lay in that tub, all piled on top of each other, for what seemed like at least 45 minutes. The gunfire kept going the whole time.”

Diana Salinas, who said she has lived in Tuscany Hills for six years wrote on social media, “This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen up here!”

April Jones-Bello another Tuscany Hills resident reported seeing “cop cars everywhere. I’ve seen at least 40 plus cops going up and down our street.”

Jones-Bello also reported hearing “multiple shots fired” during the lengthy incident.

“Shortly thereafter, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s SWAT Team responded to the scene,” Vasquez said. As the incident continued “the suspect fired upon SWAT Team personnel with his assault rifle and a second deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

Deputies immediately rendered medical aid to the mortally wounded man, “but the suspect ultimately succumbed to his injuries,” according to Vasquez.

The suspect’s identity has been withheld pending notification of his family.

No law enforcement officials or members of the public were injured during the incident, according to Vasquez.

After the multiple shooting incidents, southbound I-15 was closed from Indian Truck Trail, where the CHP officer originally came under fire during the initial traffic stop, to Railroad Canyon Road as authorities conducted their investigation into the incident.

While the freeway was closed, officials walked a five-mile section, searching for shell casings and other evidence related to the fatal encounter.

The freeway was later re-opened shortly after 7 a.m.

Many streets around where the shooting happened were cordoned off with crime scene tape and closed to through traffic while deputies conducted their investigation into the shooting. Numerous residents were stopped by officials on Summerhill Drive near Rail Road Canyon Road and turned away from their homes. They were later allowed to return to their residences.

“The deputies involved in the shootings have been placed on administrative leave per Department policy,” according to Vasquez who said, “Their names will not be released at this time.”

Investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff Department’s Central Homicide Unit responded and assumed the investigation. They were assisted by officials from the District Attorney’s Office and the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.

Officials have not provided any information or updates regarding the three occupants who were inside the suspect’s truck during the pursuit.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and the Central Homicide Unit has encouraged anyone with information regarding this incident to contact CHU Investigator Button at (760) 393-3525 or Investigator Cornett of the Lake Elsinore Station at (951) 245-3300. Callers can refer to incident file number F170110040 and can remain anonymous. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff’s CrimeTips online form.

UPDATE: Jan. 12 7:12 a.m.

All lanes on the southbound 15 are now open.

UPDATE: Jan. 12, 7 a.m.

As of 6:59 a.m. Southbound Interstate 15 remains closed at Indian Truck Trail as authorities continue their investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Lake Elsinore last night. The shooting occurred after a pursuit that began shortly before 9 p.m. following a traffic stop, California Highway Patrol officials are reporting this morning.

The pursuit began around 8:50 p.m. Wednesday when a CHP officer, stationed out of the Riverside area, was on routine patrol and spotted the driver while traveling south on Interstate 15, approaching Indian Truck Trail, according to CHP Public Information Officer Dan Olivas.

The officer made an enforcement stop on the suspected DUI driver and the driver pulled to the right shoulder and during contact with the officer, the suspect became “extremely uncooperative,” Olivas said.

The driver made verbal threats toward the officer and began making covert movements within the vehicle, prompting the officer to retreat and take cover behind a nearby barrier, Olivas said.

The driver exited his vehicle with a gun and began shooting at the patrol vehicle, striking the patrol vehicle several times and rendering it disabled, Olivas said. He then re-entered his vehicle and fled southbound on Interstate 15.

A nearby CHP officer monitored the call of shots fired and responded to the location of the shooting, and a pursuit ensued.

As the pursuit continued, the suspect repeatedly fired at the pursuing officers, Olivas said. The suspect exited the freeway at the Railroad Canyon offramp and turned left onto eastbound Railroad Canyon, drover over several

city streets until he stopped at Villa Milano and Villa Roma in Lake Elsinore, he said.

The suspect stopped in front of a nearby residence and fled on foot into the residence, Olivas said, at which point multiple Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene. Olivas did not confirm if the suspect forced his way into the home.

An officer-involved shooting occurred but authorities have not said if the man was injured or killed but confirmed no law enforcement officers were hurt.

The Riverside County Fire Department’s active incidents page indicated paramedics were dispatched to Villa Milano.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s is handling the investigation and the CHP closed all lanes of the 15, from Indian Truck Trail to Railroad Canyon, for the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

City News Service and Kim Harris contributed to this story.

UPDATE: Jan. 11, 10:58 p.m.





Facts and information are still flooding in after a lengthy and dangerous rolling gunbattle that involved numerous California Highway Patrol officers and Riverside County sheriff’s deputies.

The incident began sometime before 9 p.m. with CHP putting out an emergency call for assistance and reporting shots fired during a traffic stop. The stop was believed to have been initiated on Interstate 15 near Indian Truck Trail.

CHP radio traffic at the time indicated the officer possibly came under heavy fire from a man armed with a long-rifle, believed to have been an AK-47.

At some point the officer’s vehicle became disabled, possibly by gunfire. The suspect fled the area in a dark-colored Ford F-150 after the shooting.

With a Riverside County Sheriff’s aviation unit helicopter overhead providing constant updates, other officers and deputies converged on the area and picked up the suspect’s vehicle traveling southbound on I-15.

The suspect exited the freeway at Railroad Canyon Road in the city of Lake Elsinore before fleeing into the Tuscany Hills neighborhood on Summerhill Drive.

The suspect, who repeatedly fired at pursuing officers while standing out the truck’s sunroof, was reported to have several other people inside the vehicle with him. The people inside the SUV were believed to be a woman and two children.

The suspect’s vehicle eventually stopped at a home on Via Roma, where he fired many more rounds at responding officers and deputies. It is not known if officers returned fire at that time.

Based on witness statements from the scene, the suspect is believed to have forced his way into a Via Roma residence, possibly shooting repeatedly at the front door of the residence to gain entry.

It was not immediately known if the suspect had any connection to the residence he shot his way into.

Neighbors in the area reported the sound of patrol sirens approaching the area followed by numerous bursts of what sounded like rapid gunfire.

One witness, Kellen Vance Gutel, posted live video on Facebook that showed nearly 36 minutes of what he estimated to be “70-80” police vehicles heading up Summerhill Drive towards the Via Roma residence where the suspect had reportedly barricaded himself.

Another witness, Gabriel Becaur, posted a 40-second-long video to Facebook that showed more than a dozen patrol vehicles rolling with lights and sirens towards the active shooting incident.

Officials were seen in the two videos coming from nearly all surrounding agencies, including California Highway Patrol, Border Patrol, Murrieta PD, Riverside PD, and Hemet PD, as well as numerous area sheriff’s stations, including Menifee, Temecula, Lake Elsinore, Wildomar, Perris, Hemet, San Jacinto, Moreno Valley and many others were seen heading up to the active shooter incident.

Many countless undercover, unmarked police vehicles were also seen heading towards the gunfire, which was still ongoing and could be heard several times throughout the two videos.

John Simpson, who resides two streets away from Via Roma said, “I was getting out of the shower when I heard all the sirens. The next thing I knew it was like WWIII broke out.”

“I could hear one burst of gunfire after another,” Simpson explained. “I’ve never heard anything like that in my whole life. All I could think was to grab my two kids and wife and get into the bathtub. We lay in that tub, all piled on top of each other, for what seemed like at least 45 minutes. The gunfire kept going the whole time.”

As the active shooting incident continued, witnesses took to social media talking about seeing countless officers and deputies flooding into the area. Witnesses discussed seeing law enforcement officials – some heavily armed – running in all directions; taking up tactical positions behind vehicles, trees and residences, and moving from location to location with their guns and rifles pointing at the residence the suspect was seen forcing his way into.

Diana Salinas, who said she has lived in Tuscany Hills for six years wrote on social media, “This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen up here!”

“The cops up here are freaking awesome,” Salinas continued. “Thank You Lake Elsinore Police Department for everything!”

April Jones-Bello another Tuscany Hills resident reported seeing “cop cars everywhere. I’ve seen at least 40 plus cops going up and down our street.”

Jones-Bello also reported hearing “multiple shots fired” during the lengthy incident.

Several people who live around the Via Roma residence where the incident came to a conclusion reported on social media seeing the suspect repeatedly firing what they believed to be an automatic weapon at a sheriff’s helicopter as it circled overhead during the violent and deadly incident.

Although there has been no official confirmation yet, witnesses on the scene say the incident ended after deputies engaged the suspect in a gunbattle that resulted in the suspect being shot. Medical personnel responded to the location, many said.

The video shared by Gutel showed at least one ambulance and one fire truck headed up the hill while the incident was still unfolding.

It was not immediately known if the suspect died in the gunbattle but witnesses at the scene reported seeing coroner’s officials arrive at the scene about 30 minutes after the final gunshots were heard.

Eyewitness reports from the scene indicated as many as three hostages, believed to be the earlier reported woman and children from inside the vehicle, were safely recovered following the deadly incident. It was not immediately known if they were related to the suspect.

Many streets around where the shooting happened remain closed while deputies conduct their investigation into the shooting. Numerous residents were turned away from their homes, when they were stopped by officials on Summerhill Drive near Rail Road Canyon Road.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit, district attorney officials, and other sheriff’s authorities are en route to the location for what is expected to be an active crime scene for many hours.

CHP requested the closure of a section of the I-15 Freeway at Railroad Canyon Road to search for, document and collect evidence related to one of at least several locations where the suspect fired at pursuing authorities. They also closed the I-15 Freeway near Indian Truck Trail so officials could secure the crime scene where the CHP officer originally came under fire during the initial traffic stop.

It was not immediately known how many CHP officers and sheriff’s deputies discharged their firearms during the deadly incident; however, CHP officials on scene confirmed there were no reported injuries to citizens or law enforcement officials.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Deputy Mike Vasquez was en route to the location and is expected to release more information as soon as it becomes available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Wednesday Jan. 11, 9:55 p.m.

The suspect involved in the shooting rampage that broke out in Lake Elsinore shortly before 9 p.m. has been taken into custody, according to reports from witnesses on the scene.

“All I know at this point is that RSO assisted CHP with a traffic stop off of Indian Truck Trail and I am waiting to get confirmation of the details,” said Riverside County Sheriff spokesman Deputy Mike Vasquez .

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Valley News is currently investigating reports of multiple shots being fired in the Tuscany Hills area of Lake Elsinore.

At this time, we know the shots were reported near Via Roma and all surrounding streets are affected as this is an active and ongoing incident.

Mike Lassig, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Temecula office is advising everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area until the situation is contained.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Kim Harris contributed to this report.