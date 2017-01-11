UPDATED: LAKE ELSINORE Suspect shot after rolling gun battle, hostage situation – numerous shots reported

UPDATE: Jan. 11, 10:58 p.m.

Facts and information are still flooding in after a lengthy and dangerous rolling gunbattle that involved numerous California Highway Patrol officers and Riverside County sheriff’s deputies.

The incident began sometime before 9 p.m. with CHP putting out an emergency call for assistance and reporting shots fired during a traffic stop. The stop was believed to have been initiated on Interstate 15 near Indian Truck Trail.

CHP radio traffic at the time indicated the officer possibly came under heavy fire from a man armed with a long-rifle, believed to have been an AK-47.

At some point the officer’s vehicle became disabled, possibly by gunfire. The suspect fled the area in an SUV after the shooting.

With a Riverside County Sheriff’s aviation unit helicopter overhead providing constant updates, other officers and deputies converged on the area and picked up the suspect’s vehicle traveling southbound on I-15.

The suspect exited the freeway at Railroad Canyon Road in the city of Lake Elsinore before fleeing into the Tuscany Hills neighborhood on Summerhill Drive.

The suspect, who repeatedly fired at pursuing officers while standing out the SUV’s sunroof, was reported to have several other people inside the SUV with him. The people inside the SUV were believed to be a woman and two children.

The suspect’s vehicle eventually stopped at a home on Via Roma, where he fired many more rounds at responding officers and deputies. It is not known if officers returned fire at that time.

Based on witness statements from the scene, the suspect is believed to have forced his way into a Via Roma residence, possibly shooting repeatedly at the front door of the residence.

It was not immediately known if the suspect had any connection to the residence he shot his way into.

Neighbors in the area reported the sound of patrol sirens approaching the area followed by numerous bursts of what sounded like rapid gunfire.

John Simpson, who resides two streets away from Via Roma said, “I was getting out of the shower when I heard all the sirens. The next thing I knew it was like WWIII broke out.”

“I could hear one burst of gunfire after another,” Simpson explained. “I’ve never heard anything like that in my whole life. All I could think was to grab my two kids and wife and get into the bathtub. We lay in that tub, all piled on top of each other, for what seemed like at least 45 minutes. The gunfire kept going the whole time.”

As the active shooting incident continued, witnesses took to social media talking about seeing countless officers and deputies flooding into the area. Witnesses discussed seeing law enforcement officials – some heavily armed – running in all directions; taking up tactical positions behind vehicles, trees and residences and moving from location to location with their guns and rifles pointing at the residence the suspect was seen forcing his way into.

Diana Salinas, who said she has lived in I’ve ever seen up here!”

“The cops up here are freaking awesome,” Salinas continued. “Thank You Lake Elsinore Police Department for everything!”

April Jones-Bello another T

Although there has been no official confirmation yet, witnesses on the scene say the incident ended after deputies engaged the suspect in a gunbattle that resulted in the suspect being shot. Medical personnel responded to the location, many said.

It was not immediately known if the suspect died in the gunbattle but witnesses at the scene reported seeing coroner’s officials arrive at the scene about 30 minutes after the final gunshots were heard.

Many streets around where the shooting occurred remain closed while deputies conduct their investigation into the shooting.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Central Homicide Unit, district attorney officials, and other sheriff’s authorities are en route to the location for what is expected to be an active crime scene for many hours.

CHP requested the closure of a section of the I-15 Freeway near Indian Truck Trail so officials could secure the crime scene where the CHP officer originally came under fire during the initial traffic stop.

It was not immediately known how many officers and deputies discharged their firearms during the incident; however, CHP officials on scene confirmed there were no reported injuries to citizens or law enforcement officials.

Riverside County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Mike Vasquez was en route to the location and is expected to release more information as soon as it becomes available.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Wednesday Jan. 11, 9:55 p.m.

The suspect involved in the shooting rampage that broke out in Lake Elsinore shortly before 9 p.m. has been taken into custody, according to reports from witnesses on the scene.

“All I know at this point is that RSO assisted CHP with a traffic stop off of Indian Truck Trail and I am waiting to get confirmation of the details,” said Riverside County Sheriff spokesman Deputy Mike Vasquez .

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Valley News is currently investigating reports of multiple shots being fired in the Tuscany Hills area of Lake Elsinore.

At this time, we know the shots were reported Via Roma and all surrounding streets and this is an active and ongoing incident.

Mike Lassig, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Temecula office is advising everyone to shelter in place and avoid the area until the situation is contained.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Kim Harris contributed to this report.