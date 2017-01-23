Wildomar Friends of the Mission Trail Library to hold meeting critical to mission

Art Barela

The Friends of the Mission Trail Library will be hosting an open meeting Monday, Jan. 23, to discuss matters critical to their ongoing support for the library. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the library’s large meeting room and will be open to the public. The group is encouraging everyone who supports the library to please attend.

This all-volunteer, nonprofit organization has been a constant driving force in the continued life and success of the little community library since it first opened. The Wildomar Public Library has been proudly serving the community for the past 16 years. Back then the library was originally named the Mission Trail Library, as it provided for the bridge communities between Lake Elsinore and Wildomar. Following the city’s incorporation in 2008, the library was taken under the wings of the City of Wildomar, and as such, was eventually aptly renamed the Wildomar Public Library.





The Friends of the Mission Trail Library’ organization since it’s formation has been a small and modest group of dedicated individuals devoted to providing the necessary support to the library and all the good that it does for the community. From summer reading and literacy programs for children, to computer learning programs for seniors, to the used bookstore, the library has been a great source of extended learning for the community. The library provides a strong branch of supplemental learning resources to at least eight local area schools. The ‘Friends’ organization helps the library to secure much needed resources and funding for the various special programs that it offers. The current board members for the group have been serving the organization since it’s inception and they are in dire need of fresh faces and new ideas to help the organization thrive as a sustaining life-blood for the library.





Several members of the Wildomar City Council have been invited to attend the meeting to help throw their incredible support behind the organization and its efforts to recruit new members. Mayor Bridgette Moore, along with Council Members Dustin Nigg, Tim Walker, Ben Benoit and Marsha Swanson all have been invited to attend this special meeting. The library desperately needs the continued support of an active, enthusiastic and grateful community in order keep its extended education and learning programs available for everyone. ‘The Friends of the Mission Trail Library’ is asking for the public’s support on the forefront by simply becoming a member who can bring new and fresh ideas to the organization.

For more information regarding the Wildomar Public Library, The Friends of the Mission Trail Library and/or all other public services, visit www.facebook.com/friendsofmissiontraillibrary/ or www.cityofwildomar.org , or call: (951) 369-3003