One dead in Hemet crash

HEMET – One person was killed Saturday when a vehicle crashed, went off the roadway and landed on its roof on Highway 74.

The crash happened at 8:14 a.m. just east of Bee Canyon Truck Trail in an unincorporated area of Hemet in the Mt. San Jacinto State Park, according to April Newman of the Riverside Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they found the vehicle about 40 feet off the roadway and the victim inside, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Newman said.

Further details about the crash were not immediately available.