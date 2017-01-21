Area nonprofits gifted County Asset Forfeiture Special Fund money

Two southwestern nonprofit groups that help at-risk children and teens keep away from drugs and crime will be receiving a portion of $281,477 in Asset Forfeiture Special Fund money provided by the Riverside District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney Mike Hestrin announced AXIS Foundation out of Perris and Calicinto Ranch, Inc. in San Jacinto will be receiving a portion of the grant. The local grants were two of 20 that have been awarded in Riverside County.

The nonprofit AXIS Foundation, with its local headquarters at in Perris, provides services to troubled youth 14 to 24 in both Riverside and Los Angeles County through life skills training, free piano and organ lessons and money education seminars.

The nonprofit agencies primary goal is to increase graduation rates and opportunities for success by: reducing truancy and after-school criminal activity opportunities, while enhancing school success potential among elementary pre-teens and teens through involvement in after-school music, reading / math and financial literacy programs.

The foundation located at 1100 Magnolia Drive in Perris will receive $2,000 from the AFSF, according to the DA’s office.

The nonprofit Calicinto Ranch, located in a rural area of San Jacinto is a ministry, supported by churches and local law enforcement agencies that reaches out to children through loving life-giving experiences in a western ranch setting that breaks the cycles of at-risk youth of incarcerated parents.

The thousands of children of prisoners invited to the ranch each year are encouraged to be forgiving and merciful. The mentors at the ranch use the Nationally recognized program, 2nd Step, to teach problem-solving and anger resolution.

Calicinto Ranch will receive $20,000 to forward their goals of helping at-risk children, mostly of elementary school age, the DA’s office notes.

“The work of nonprofit and community based programs helping at risk youth and targeting drug abuse and gang activity in Riverside County is critical in keeping our communities safe,” Hestrin said. “We want these organizations to know that their law enforcement leaders support them and this asset forfeiture fund program is a way for us to help them keep their very important programs going.”

The other nonprofit agencies in Riverside County and the amount they are receiving from the fund include:

Another Better Chance, Inc.; $3,000

Big Brother Big Sisters of the Inland Empire; $10,000

Boys and Girls Club of Coachella Valley; $20,000

Canine Support Teams, Inc.; $5,000

City of Desert Hot Springs, Health and Welfare Foundation; $10,000

City of Indio Teen Center; $1,260

Desert Center for Legal Education; $15,000

Eastside Reconciliation Coalition, Inc.; $10,000

Focus on Student Success; $15.000

Kids in Konflict/Eureka Project House, $20,000

My Learning Studio Outreach; $10,000

NAACP Riverside Branch; $30,500

Project 1 Youth Intervention; $25,000

Raincross Boxing Academy; $40,000

Riverside County Latino Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse Services; $10,000

Riverside County Probation Department; $11,718

Sigma Beta Xi; $15,000

Women Wonder Writers; $5,000

The fund comes from the seizure by law enforcement agencies of currency involved in the sale, transportation or manufacturing of illegal narcotics, pursuant to state Health and Safety Code section 11470. A percentage of this money is in placed in a special fund set aside by the state Legislature to develop and maintain programs combating drug abuse and diverting gang activity in high-risk age children and juveniles.

The fund is maintained by the DA’s Office and the distribution of funds is determined by a panel consisting of the DA, the Sheriff, the chief probation officer and a police chief selected by other police chiefs in Riverside County. Riverside Police Chief Sergio Diaz was selected for this distribution, according to the DA’s office.