William A. Starkey Jr. Born Jan. 4, 1933, in Garden Grove, CA, He passed Jan. 16, 2017. He moved to Wildomar in 1975 as owner of Valley Awing and Construction for over 30 years. Bill was an important figure in Lake Elsinore. He was president of the Chamber from 1985 to 1987, served on the City Council and as Mayor pro-tem. Survived by his wife, Pat Starkey as of 1988; 6 children, 4 step children; 19 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and sister Shirley Chaplin His memorial will be held Feb. 12, 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center, 183 N. Main St. Lake Elsinore.

Related