A letter to a mother from her daughter

Dear Mom,

Words cannot express the gratitude and appreciation I feel for you, nor can they begin to define the thanks that I would like to give to you for everything that you have done for me. You have always been there for me and have shown me the way. You have pushed me to be the best that I can be and are the reason I stand where I am today.

You are my guiding light, Mom. The lighthouse at the edge of the seashore, always calling me home. You have taught me everything I know and stand for and have raised me to be strong and independent. But no matter what, I will always be your little girl, and I will always need you.

Thank you for everything, and I mean everything. For teaching me to smile in the face of adversity and to believe in myself no matter what anyone says. I can only hope to one day become half the woman you are; strong, beautiful, and intelligent.

I love you, Mom, with all my heart.

Love always,

“Jiminy Cricket”