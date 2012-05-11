A letter to a mother from her daughter

Dear Mom,
Words cannot express the gratitude and appreciation I feel for you, nor can they begin to define the thanks that I would like to give to you for everything that you have done for me. You have always been there for me and have shown me the way. You have pushed me to be the best that I can be and are the reason I stand where I am today.
You are my guiding light, Mom. The lighthouse at the edge of the seashore, always calling me home. You have taught me everything I know and stand for and have raised me to be strong and independent. But no matter what, I will always be your little girl, and I will always need you.
Thank you for everything, and I mean everything. For teaching me to smile in the face of adversity and to believe in myself no matter what anyone says. I can only hope to one day become half the woman you are; strong, beautiful, and intelligent.
I love you, Mom, with all my heart.
Love always,
“Jiminy Cricket”
I love this I hope to write something as good as this we are havering a youth function this week when your parents come and they want everybody to write a letter to each one describing how much you love them this have me much inspiration and I now know what to say thanks a lot love , the fourteen year old girl who loves her parents to death
i love this letter i brought tears to my eyes it remindered me of how much i mic my mom i mic u mom i hope u ar watching over me on earth the is no one like u u ar the best thing that ever god gave to me i really wish u wer here thre is no one who misses u more dan i do i love u so much since u have been gone u left me wt a gap dat no one can fill
