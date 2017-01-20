Assemblywoman Melendez responds to Governor Brown’s 2017-18 budget proposal

SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Melissa A. Melendez, (R – Lake Elsinore), released the following statement in response to Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposed 2017-18 state budget.

“I commend the governor for not increasing spending in his proposal,” Melendez said. “However, it is unacceptable that he does not prioritize investing in our roads and paying down our wall of debt. Our state is faced with a $60 billion shortfall in road repairs, yet the governor would rather hold road funding hostage so he can increase taxes. Mr. Governor, taxes were raised by $10 billion last year. We have the money, now fund our roads.

“The governor also claims this budget is balanced, but how can that be when the state has more than $200 billion of outstanding debt? It is time to demonstrate leadership and begin tackling these mounting obligations. Californians have had enough of budgeting games and gimmicks.”

Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez represents the 67th Assembly District, which includes the communities of Lake Elsinore, Canyon Lake, Murrieta, Menifee, Wildomar and a portion of Hemet. It also includes the Riverside County unincorporated areas of Lake Mathews, Good Hope, Nuevo and Winchester. Follow her on Twitter at @asmMelendez.