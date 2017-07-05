Beat the heat and check the back seat!

Fire Chief Sam DiGiovanna

Special to Valley News

This week marked the official beginning of summer. And the heat is on and looks like it will be with us for a while!

Follow these heat stress safety tips to prevent heat injuries:

Types of Heat Stress – There are two popular types of heat stress. The first is heat stroke.

This is caused by your body temperature rising above 103 degrees. Heat stroke is a serious problem and often leads to death if it is not taken care of immediately. There are several symptoms of heat stroke. Symptoms of heat stroke include difficulty breathing, headache, dizziness, flushed skin, vomiting, no sweat on skin, seizure and loss of consciousness. If you notice someone suffering from any of these symptoms call 911 for medical attention.

Symptoms of Heat Exhaustion

The cause of heat exhaustion is very similar to heat stroke. The main difference is that the body is having trouble dehydrating to due lack of liquids and electrolytes. People that are most likely to suffer heat exhaustion are outdoor workers and the elderly. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include fatigue, cool clammy skin, excessive sweating, anxiousness, thirst, cloudy thinking and trouble standing. If you or someone you are working with starts to show these symptoms, seek medical help immediately. There are a few things you can do while waiting for help to keep the person from getting worse. Pour cold water on them. Sit in a shaded area. Remove any heavy clothing

Heat Stress Prevention Safety Tips

It’s important for you to wear light, loose fitting clothes that allow air to flow through them. Clothes should be light colors that reflect the Sun rather than dark which attracts the sun. Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day. Avoid drinks with caffeine in them. They will cause you to dehydrate faster. If at all possible, work in a shaded area. If you are on any medication, check with your doctor to make sure long exposure to the sun is safe. Take frequent breaks to cool off.

Always check the back seat!

• Never leave a child alone in a hot car, even briefly.

• Teach children that vehicles are never to be used as a play area.

• Remember: “Look before you leave”—always check the back and front seats before exiting the vehicle.

• Some car deaths have been the result of distracted parents driving to work and forgetting to drop children off at school or child care. Ensure your child’s school or child care provider has a policy in place to contact you if the child is absent.

And lastly, let’s not forget about your pets. Bring them inside, their paws are subject to being burned and make sure they have plenty of water too!

More information on the dangers of heat can also be found at the National Weather Service Heat Safety webpage at www.nws.noaa.gov/os/heat/.

Sam DiGiovanna is the Fire Chief at Verdugo Fire Academy.