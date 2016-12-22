How my Congressman, Duncan Hunter, represented me when I needed him!

I, like tens of millions of other American’s purchased Puerto Rico Municipal Bonds to supplement my retirement income. In 2012, the bonds began to drop in value. I reached out to my congressman and asked for help. He did not return my phone calls or reply to my request for a meeting.

Instead, Congressman Hunter voted for a law under the acronym “PROMESA” which revoked all my legal rights to the bonds and prevented me from suing for any recovery. The government then confiscated the remaining value of my bonds and will determine at some future date, without my say, who they will give that money to.

You see, Duncan Hunter is supposed to represent Temecula, California, and his voters, like me. He didn’t. He threw us all under the bus.

Once again, the crooks on Wall Street who issued good ratings for these bonds knowing the issuers were bankrupt, win again.

It is time to drain the swamp and I will put my considerable resources into helping flush Mr. Duncan out of that swamp next election cycle.

Richard Lawless

Temecula, California