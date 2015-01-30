Dear Editor:

In 1735, John Peter Zenger, an American colonist and publisher of the New-York Weekly Journal, was placed on trial for printing criticism of Royal Governor William Cosby’s removal of a judge and the fixing of an election.

At that time, it was unlawful to criticize the government in print. Zenger’s attorney, Andrew Hamilton, argued that the people had the right to speak the truth. The jury agreed and Zenger was released after being held in jail for ten months.

Zenger’s victory was a first step in gaining a new right, freedom of the press. However, a much larger struggle was brewing that would ultimately lead to American independence and define the American character.

British tyranny and oppression presented American colonists with a clear choice: submit or stand together in mutual defense of freedom. We chose to unite and fight for freedom in the Revolutionary War.

We won that fight in typical David and Goliath fashion. Facing many obstacles, including fewer soldiers, a lack of training, inadequate weapons, severe shortages of supplies, and a greatly outnumbered navy, the Americans demonstrated unwavering persistence and determination and won the day preserving their dream of liberty.

In a farewell letter to his armies after the war, General George Washington praised his men by saying that their endurance “through almost every possible suffering and discouragement for the space of eight long years, was little short of a standing miracle.”

The fight to protect and preserve basic human liberties and freedom has become a global struggle. The world has witnessed the bloodbath perpetrated by Islamic extremists who slaughtered innocent people, including several editorial staff members from the weekly journal, Charlie Hebdo, who dared to exercise freedom of the press by publishing caricatures of the prophet Muhammad.

In Nigeria, the Islamic radical group, Boko Haram, has kidnapped and murdered thousands of innocent civilians, often sacrificing young children in suicide bomb attacks. In the Pakistani city of Peshawar, cowardly Islamic terrorists attacked a public school butchering more than 140 people, 132 of them children.

We continue to see journalists, charity workers, and unbelievers beheaded by Islamic militants who cowardly hide behind black masks and then stream videos of their barbarism to the world. These terrorists have declared war on Western society and the values we hold dear. Their objectives include the extermination of democracy, Jews, Christians, atheists, and even fellow Muslims who practice the true tenets of their faith.

Let these acts of inhumanity serve as a stark reminder that the cost of freedom is never free. As President John F. Kennedy once said, “The path we have chosen for the present is full of hazards, as all paths are. And one path we shall never choose, and that is the path of surrender, or submission.”

It is time for freedom-loving people everywhere to rise up, throw off the albatross of fear, trepidation, appeasement, and victimization and mount an aggressive campaign to destroy the evils of radical Islam.

The global community must not retreat in its resolve to preserve and protect freedom from dictators, tyrants, religious extremists, and others who seek to enslave the world. The question each of us must ask ourselves is this – Will you submit and surrender to tyranny or will you stand against it?

American Patriot Patrick Henry, in response to British tyranny, was clear in his answer: “I know not what course others may take. But, as for me, give me liberty or give me death.”

Robert W. Eilek Jr.

Temecula, Calif.