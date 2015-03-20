Murrieta City Council’s recent decision to display the national motto “In God We Trust” in the city council chambers is a bold move in a day and age when the separation of church and state is more prominent than ever. It seems that more and more these days there are news stories from all around the country of God being removed from schools and government.

Atheists and many others believe that using words such as “In God We trust,” infringes upon their constitutional rights by forcing God into public entities. Personally, I am all about protecting the rights guaranteed to all citizens through our constitution, but I have to wonder as a Christian, what about my rights? By removing God from our schools and our local, county, state and federal governments, doesn’t that infringe on my first amendment right to freedom of speech and promises made to me in the Declaration of Independence ensuring my right to freedom of religion?

Murrieta’s recent decision and the outcry that came from those opposed made me think that looking at the history of the phrase and the use of it might not be a bad idea. So I did a Google search and here is what I came up with.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury, the motto was placed on coins, “largely because of the increased religious sentiment existing during the Civil War.”

According to the website www.treasure.gov, Salmon P. Chase, then the secretary of the Treasury received many requests “from devout persons throughout the country,” urging that the U.S. recognize the “Deity on United States coins.”

On the website you can read the first letter received by Chase on the matter, dated November, 13, 1861 from M.R. Watkinson Minister of the Gospel from Ridleyville, Pa.

Here is another tidbit from www.history.com, on the phrase’s place in our history.

On July 30, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a law to have the phrase “under God” inserted into the pledge of allegiance. As part of that law, “In God We Trust” was legally declared to be the nation’s official motto and was required to be printed on all currency.

History.com states that during a Flag Day speech in 1954, Eisenhower discussed why he had wanted to include “under God” in the pledge of allegiance.

“In this way we are reaffirming the transcendence of religious faith in America’s heritage and future; in this way we shall constantly strengthen those spiritual weapons which forever will be our country’s most powerful resource in peace and war,” he said.

The National Legal Foundation’s website, www.nlf.net, explores American public documents and said those documents “have acknowledged and given tribute to God” from the very beginning.

“The Declaration of Independence, drafted by Thomas Jefferson, looked to the ‘laws of nature and of nature’s God’ and to the unalienable rights of men given ‘by their Creator’ to justify the colonists break from Great Britain,” the website states. “The signers of this historic document acknowledged their trust in God by appealing to ‘the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions,’ and pledging to defend the Declaration ‘with a firm reliance on the protection of DIVINE PROVIDENCE.’”

I could go on and on about this subject, but those in opposition will probably never come to an agreement on the issue. I will say that not one of us could ever pretend to know what our founding fathers were thinking at the time they drafted these documents and made the decisions to include references to God, Our Father and Almighty Creator. Somehow I find it hard to believe that they ever intended this issue would become the hot button topic it is today.

As for that 5-0 vote by Murrieta City Council to use our nation’s motto in the city’s verbiage, I say, “Good job,” and as a Christian, I extend my heartfelt thanks as well.