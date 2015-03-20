Murrieta City Council’s recent decision to display the national motto “In God We Trust” in the city council chambers is a bold move in a day and age when the separation of church and state is more prominent than ever. It seems that more and more these days there are news stories from all around the country of God being removed from schools and government.
Atheists and many others believe that using words such as “In God We trust,” infringes upon their constitutional rights by forcing God into public entities. Personally, I am all about protecting the rights guaranteed to all citizens through our constitution, but I have to wonder as a Christian, what about my rights? By removing God from our schools and our local, county, state and federal governments, doesn’t that infringe on my first amendment right to freedom of speech and promises made to me in the Declaration of Independence ensuring my right to freedom of religion?
Murrieta’s recent decision and the outcry that came from those opposed made me think that looking at the history of the phrase and the use of it might not be a bad idea. So I did a Google search and here is what I came up with.
The U.S. Department of the Treasury, the motto was placed on coins, “largely because of the increased religious sentiment existing during the Civil War.”
According to the website www.treasure.gov, Salmon P. Chase, then the secretary of the Treasury received many requests “from devout persons throughout the country,” urging that the U.S. recognize the “Deity on United States coins.”
On the website you can read the first letter received by Chase on the matter, dated November, 13, 1861 from M.R. Watkinson Minister of the Gospel from Ridleyville, Pa.
Here is another tidbit from www.history.com, on the phrase’s place in our history.
On July 30, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a law to have the phrase “under God” inserted into the pledge of allegiance. As part of that law, “In God We Trust” was legally declared to be the nation’s official motto and was required to be printed on all currency.
History.com states that during a Flag Day speech in 1954, Eisenhower discussed why he had wanted to include “under God” in the pledge of allegiance.
“In this way we are reaffirming the transcendence of religious faith in America’s heritage and future; in this way we shall constantly strengthen those spiritual weapons which forever will be our country’s most powerful resource in peace and war,” he said.
The National Legal Foundation’s website, www.nlf.net, explores American public documents and said those documents “have acknowledged and given tribute to God” from the very beginning.
“The Declaration of Independence, drafted by Thomas Jefferson, looked to the ‘laws of nature and of nature’s God’ and to the unalienable rights of men given ‘by their Creator’ to justify the colonists break from Great Britain,” the website states. “The signers of this historic document acknowledged their trust in God by appealing to ‘the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions,’ and pledging to defend the Declaration ‘with a firm reliance on the protection of DIVINE PROVIDENCE.’”
I could go on and on about this subject, but those in opposition will probably never come to an agreement on the issue. I will say that not one of us could ever pretend to know what our founding fathers were thinking at the time they drafted these documents and made the decisions to include references to God, Our Father and Almighty Creator. Somehow I find it hard to believe that they ever intended this issue would become the hot button topic it is today.
As for that 5-0 vote by Murrieta City Council to use our nation’s motto in the city’s verbiage, I say, “Good job,” and as a Christian, I extend my heartfelt thanks as well.
WHY “IN GOD WE TRUST” SHOULD BE REMOVED
It’s very simple: I don’t believe in “God,” but my money says I do.
I am an American, but I am not a part of the “We” in “In God We Trust.” Millions of good, moral, patriotic citizens do not believe in a god. We pay taxes, vote, sit on juries and serve in the military, but every time we spend a dollar bill we are told that Congress considers us outsiders.
To be accurate, the motto should say, “In God Some Of Us Trust,” and wouldn’t that be silly?
Unbelievers represent 7%-9% of the population. By comparison, Jews are a respected minority at 2%-3%. Most people would consider “In Jesus We Trust” to be exclusionary and inappropriate. So, why is it okay to exclude atheists and agnostics?
The Freedom From Religion Foundation is a national organization of atheists and agnostics. The most common complaint we hear from our members is regarding “In God We Trust.” The phrase repeatedly has been used to justify other First Amendment state/church violations. When we complain to a city about prayers before council meetings, they almost invariably respond, “But it says ‘In God We Trust’ on our money.” That ubiquitous motto has been used to bolster arguments for school prayer, Nativity scenes in public places, tax dollars for parochial schools . . . you name it.
Ironically, the day before we filed our lawsuit challenging “In God We Trust,” the City of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, voted to replace the Christian Cross on its city seal (which had rightly come under constitutional attack) with “In God We Trust.” The City of Zion, Illinois, has done the same thing, disgruntled after losing its right to advertise Christianity. The Illinois town of Hillsboro justiﬁed the unconstitutional “The World Needs God” banner on its courthouse by citing “In God We Trust.” If God is on our money, they argue, then it must be okay on the courthouse.
But “In God We Trust” has never been legally tested in trial. Its constitutionality has never had its day in court, nor has the Supreme Court issued a decision on its merits. It is premature to use it as a legal excuse to mix religion and government. This is one of the reasons why we have gone to court over the issue.
In 1955 Congress put “In God We Trust” on all currency. Before then it had appeared only sporadically, since the Civil War, on some coins. In 1956 Congress adopted the phrase as our national motto, replacing the historic and more accurate “E Pluribus Unum” (“From Many, One”) chosen by Jefferson, Franklin and Adams.
The 1950s was a time of intense Cold War hysteria. “Under God” was inserted into the Pledge of Allegiance in 1954. During the McCarthy era, no congressperson wanted to be seen voting against “God.” When Rep. Bennett introduced the bill to put “In God We Trust” on our money, he gave the threat of “materialistic communism” as a justification.
“In God We Trust” on money is a Cold War anachronism. If there ever were any truly “unAmerican” activities, then defacing our secular currency with religious graffiti was one of them.
The American way is to let people decide for themselves what to believe. The Supreme Court has ruled that the government is restricted to secular actions alone, that it must neither advance nor hinder religion. “In God We Trust” is a religious phrase. It does not belong on the legal tender of our secular nation, the first nation to separate church and state with a godless constitution.
Let’s reclaim our traditional, inclusive, American motto: “E Pluribus Unum.” The Berlin Wall has come down. It’s time to rebuild Jefferson’s “wall of separation between church and state.”
Written Dan Barker, FFRF.org