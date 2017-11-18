Letter to the editor

My email to you is in response to your article written Nov. 5, “Hemet Police plans to speed up the process to carry a concealed weapon.” I am frankly horrified that this process would speed up versus slow down.

This means that there are more people who can carry a weapon in public and have the potential to make their first and only mistake. I am 17, the future of this country, and I want fewer guns versus more. I want to stop being afraid of active shooters when I go to the mall or to church. Approving someone who has never had a crime does not ensure they won’t crack. The “costly” $298 is nothing compared to the accidental or purposeful deaths that could come of it.

Thank you,

Hannah Broshc

Murrieta, Calif.

