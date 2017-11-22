Letter to the editor

Dear Editor,

My name is Edward Goode. I want to thank you for the news article about the hours available to visit Sen. Mike Morell’s mobile office for the public to express our concerns in the community. I am a student at Chaparral High School, and I am unable to visit the office to talk about our issues, so I hope you can help me here.

The city of Menifee has shown an alarming rise in the number of homeless people living on the streets; this situation carries other problems, like prostitution, drug dealers, delinquency and health among others, like hepatitis A in the city of San Diego.

I have heard that the homeless are released back into the city by the government institution in charge of relocating these persons. I believe that before doing so the city has to assemble a program that provides shelter, food, general and psychiatric medical services and bathroom access, since that is the problem with the hepatitis A, which already has some fatalities.

More than anything, the city needs more police officers working on the streets. It is urgent to have more security. I have friends whose mailboxes have been forced open and their sensitive information stolen. Many homes have been robbed; vehicles stolen; the community lives in fear.

The city needs to recover its peace.

The city can’t ignore that at this point they are dealing with organized criminals. It is not an isolated case of someone in financial distress.

Dear editor of Valley News, please give my letter to the staff of our state Sen. Mike Morrell, so they can help the city with more police officers and organize some programs for the homeless.

Thank you,

Edward Goode

Temecula, Calif.