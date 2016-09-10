Bill Freeman

Special to Valley News

Yakov Smirnoff, the comic from Russia who came to the U.S. and hit it big in the 80’s, had a famous phrase: “America! What a country!” Yakov Smirnoff talked about going to the grocery store where he saw, “Powdered eggs, powdered milk, baby powder.” America! What a country!

America is a great country. Although one presidential candidate says he wants to, “make America great again.” But is America that bad now? If we think America is great now, what is it that makes America great already?

California is a beautiful state, where I’ve lived the past two years. So is Florida, where my wife and I honeymooned. And Michigan, where I was born. I like walking on the beaches of those states, seeing the beauty of the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean and Lake Michigan. What makes America great already? The beauty is all around us.

Social Security, begun in the 1930s, and Medicare, started in the 1960s, allow many elderly people to live with dignity, rather than in poverty. The Affordable Care Act, passed in 2010, reportedly provides healthcare for 20 million more people than those that had it 8 years ago. The Minimum Wage, raised to $15 an hour in Los Angeles and elsewhere, may become law nationwide, so those who work full-time can afford to live on what they make. What makes America great already? Justice – for the elderly, the ill, and the poor.

The First Amendment says, “Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Meaning Christians or Jews, Buddhists or Hindus, Muslims or atheists can worship or not worship as they wish. What makes America great already? Religious freedom.

Some would say America is great already, because God is on our side. But as Abraham Lincoln said, “My concern is not whether God is on our side. My greatest concern is whether we are on God’s side.” So, is America on God’s side?

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., says that America is not always on God’s side. “God never intended for one group of people to live in superfluous inordinate wealth, while others live in abject deadening poverty.” Although Dr. King was assassinated in 1968, many would say that what he said back then is truer today than ever before.

The gap between the Have-Nots and the Have-Lots is one thing America needs to work on, along with some others. For example, America is too quick sometimes to wage war and too slow sometimes to promote peace. America needs to rid itself of white police officers who shoot and kill unarmed blacks and hire more police officers who can de-escalate dangerous situations. And America needs to achieve equal rights for everyone: women, children, minorities, gays and immigrants.

What makes America great already? The desire of many people to work on making America even greater than it already is. When that happens we can all say, with Yakov Smirnoff: America! What a country!

Bill Freeman is the Senior Minister at Menifee United Church of Christ,

26701 McCall Blvd., Menifee. His email address is Bill@BillFreeman.org