Melendez opposes appointment of Xavier Becerra as California attorney general

SACRAMENTO – Assembly Public Safety Committee Vice Chair Melissa A. Melendez, (R-Lake Elsinore), released the following statement in response to the appointment of Xavier Becerra as California attorney general.

“While crime rates have continued to increase in California, I’m extremely disappointed the governor’s attorney general appointee sees waging a bitter ideological battle as his main responsibility, rather than commit to doing the job of ensuring the public’s safety,” Melendez said in her statement. “Politics should never trump the safety of our communities. I cannot and will not support anyone for the office of attorney general, if the public’s safety is not their top priority. Period.”

