Last week at the Legislature’s “Non Profit Day” I was happy to recognize Neighborhood Healthcare of Escondido as my nonprofit of the year. Joining me at the Sacramento Convention Center ceremony were Tracy Ream, Neighborhood Healthcare’s Chief Executive Officer, Elmer Cameron, board member, and Terri Vise Director of Strategy and Compliance.

Committed to providing quality health care and wellness, Neighborhood Healthcare focuses on those most in need regardless of their ability to pay. From Temecula to Escondido in the 75th Assembly District, and from one end of San Diego and Riverside Counties to the other, Neighborhood Healthcare provides quality, patient-centered care throughout this region.

All patients are treated with dignity, compassion and courtesy. Patients work with their care team to ensure quality of care, ranging from primary care, pediatrics and prenatal, women’s health, behavioral health and services for older adults. Dental services are available for children and adults in San Diego County at three locations in Escondido, Pauma Valley and Lakeside, providing care for over 9,000 patients each year. Services include dental exams, oral hygiene education, simple tooth extractions, fillings and emergency care.

Neighborhood Healthcare has also been recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), a national accreditation entity, as a Patient Centered Medical Home. In addition, seven Neighborhood Healthcare centers have received awards and recognition, proof of staff commitment and of the quality care being provided.

Neighborhood Healthcare serves as an outstanding example of nonprofit organizations serving underserved populations throughout our state and region. Since government programs alone will never meet the healthcare needs of California’s growing population, as an Assembly Health Committee member, I will continue to do all I can to encourage and support California’s nonprofit healthcare providers.

Assemblymember Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, represents the 75th Assembly District in the California Legislature, which includes the communities of Bonsall, Escondido, Fallbrook, Hidden Meadows, Pala, Palomar Mountain, Pauma Valley, Rainbow, San Marcos, Temecula, Valley Center and Vista.