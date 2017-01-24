Presidential popular vote advocates should start with superdelegates, caucuses

The calls to abolish the Electoral College and utilize only a national popular vote for the presidential elections are the very reason Donald Trump carried 30 of the 50 states. The Electoral College protects the small states and the advocates of replacing the Electoral College showed that they are not in the best interests of small states.

I’d like to see small towns in California protected from being outvoted by Los Angeles, San Francisco and even San Diego. That likely will not happen, but perhaps the small-town conservatives and large-city Democrats can reach an agreement on this. There have been proposals to split California into multiple states and under the six-state plan the Democrats could gain up to 10 additional Electoral College votes if they swept all six Californias and up to 10 additional United States Senate seats. If the Democrats believe they can carry four of the six Californias, the small-town conservatives who would like to be separated from Los Angeles and San Francisco may have bipartisan support for such a plan.

Splitting California into multiple states would only require a majority vote of each house of Congress. A constitutional amendment to replace the Electoral College with a popular vote would require two-thirds support in each chamber plus support of three-quarters of the states. It might or might not be easier to obtain the support of

74 out of 110 Senators and 42 out of 55 states than 67 Senators and 38 states, so the greatest effect of splitting California into multiple states would be the additional number of electors from the original California.

In previous election cycles the staggered primary system gave small states some clout not just in the general election but also in the primaries. Bill Clinton was the first President to be elected without winning the New Hampshire primary since the modern primary system began in 1952. Not only did the previous five major party nominees

who didn’t win New Hampshire (Adlai Stevenson in 1952, Barry Goldwater in 1964, Hubert Humphrey in 1968, George McGovern in 1972, and Walter Mondale in 1984) lose the election, but none failed to receive 45 percent of the popular vote. It is true that in 1968 George Wallace received a double-digit percentage of the popular vote and that Richard Nixon narrowly defeated Humphrey and since Ross Perot received double-digit support in 1992 Bill Clinton also did not obtain 45 percent of the popular vote.

Before the primaries were compressed the winner of the New Hampshire primary often carried momentum into subsequent elections. A candidate needed to appeal to the interest of small states to win New Hampshire and that often translated into support from the voters of other small states. It is likely a combination of the compressed primaries and the conversion of southern New Hampshire into suburban Boston which has made New Hampshire less relevant in the rest of the election campaign.

The nomination of Walter Mondale, who won only his home state and the District of Columbia in the general election, should serve as a warning not only for candidates who fail to represent the interests of small states but also for political parties whose systems override the popular vote. Gary Hart won the initial Democratic primary in 1984, but that was also the year the Democratic Party initiated super delegates. The addition of party and elected officials to the elected delegates swayed the Democratic nomination from Gary Hart to Walter Mondale despite Gary Hart having the popular support of the voting Democrats. Bernie Sanders won New Hampshire’s popular vote in the 2016 primary, but the super delegates negated his margin over Hillary Clinton. A system other than direct popular vote gave Hillary Clinton the primary but cost her the general election. Super delegates do not protect small states; they protect elected and party officials.

I was in college during the 1984 primary. One of my three suitemates was Daniel Pink, who became Vice President Al Gore’s primary speechwriter and who now writes business leadership books. Jon Gelman was an attorney before losing his battle with cancer at the age of 36. Mike Lipsitz also became an attorney spent 12 years on a suburban Chicago school board. All four of us were politically active. I was the only Republican among the four, so when I single out Mike here it’s not for his party affiliation.

Dan is originally from Ohio. John Glenn sought the 1984 Democratic nomination, and Dan was the Illinois state chair of Students for Glenn. He voted for John Glenn, and I believe Jon also did. I voted for Ronald Reagan.

Mike didn’t vote in the primary not because he was ignorant or apathetic but because he was disenfranchised. Mike is originally from Michigan. The Democratic Party in several states including Michigan replaced primaries with caucuses in 1984, and since caucuses preclude absentee voting college students as well as deployed military members cannot vote. Dan cast an absentee ballot in the Ohio primary, I was an absentee voter in the California primary, and Jon utilized one of New Jersey’s absentee ballots. Mike was unable to vote due to Michigan’s caucus system.

A primary is a direct popular vote, although in most cases the delegates are awarded based on a proportion of the vote. A caucus is not a popular vote. The state sets a date of a primary for both parties. An individual party can choose to have a caucus rather than a primary, and that caucus can be on a party-specified date. This actually became a battle for Nevada’s 2008 Democratic caucus, when the teachers’ union wanted a Saturday caucus and the casino workers’ union desired a weekday caucus. Disenfranchising voters is even more of a deviation from democracy than a representative rather than a popular vote.

No constitutional amendment or act of Congress is needed to eliminate the superdelegates; that can be done solely by the decision of the Democratic National Committee. No constitutional amendment or Congressional action is required to replace caucuses with primaries. Those who are dissatisfied about the 2016 presidential election

because the results didn’t reflect the nationwide popular vote can begin their reforms internally.