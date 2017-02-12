Public servants, including some firefighters, have forgotten what public service means

We need firefighters to fight fires and perform rescues. They risk their lives and retire early for health reasons. However, taxes are being raised to cover firefighter salaries and pensions that are just not in line with reality. When the Daily Press reported that close to 90 percent of Victorville property tax revenue would go to pay for the county fire department, it becomes a big issue.

Firefighter salaries are driving our cost of living up all over the state and are putting cities like San Bernardino into bankruptcy. In addition, other county departments are short of funding and are stretched so thin that they are unable to effectively do their job.

Reality is 80 percent of fire department responses are driving the fire engine to meet the ambulance on a medical call; they often are not even providing care. Is that needed? If they must respond to these calls, dump the engine, put two firefighters in an F-150 truck and scale down the department, starting from the top down.

Being a firefighter is a public service; there are still people out there that do it for free. Volunteer fire departments make up 69 percent of all fire departments in the United States and 97 percent in Germany. Like the article in the Daily Press said, these civil servant salaries are unsustainable. It is also just wrong. It is this way across the whole state, so we need a state law to reduce civil servant salaries. Look at state salaries at Transparent California, www.transparentcalifornia.com/agencies/salaries/#cities

Bob Kowell

Murrieta, California