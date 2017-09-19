Representative Ken Calvert runs from protesters, mocks them on Twitter

To the Editor

After complete silence since the November elections, @TeamCalvert took to Twitter to continue to promote this idea that many of the constituents he represents are “Pelosi liberals” working on a “liberal agenda.” Not only does Rep. Calvert vote with President Donald Trump 98 percent of the time, he even tweets immature insults like Trump.

His recent tweet was insulting and emblematic of his unwillingness to engage in meaningful dialog with his constituents. He doesn’t care to represent the constituents he doesn’t agree with. Calvert won’t even listen to them. He only cares to represent wealthy corporate donors who power his campaign and line his pockets.

The time has come in the 42nd District for a representative who listens to those she serves, regardless of what side of the aisle they land on. We have needs in the 42nd District which are being ignored, and I am committed to moving forward to find common ground on issues that must be addressed if everyone is to have a chance at life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Medicare for all, because you shouldn’t have to be wealthy to stay healthy.

Ending Citizens United, so our representatives and our elections aren’t bought by the top 1 percent.

Clean energy and the jobs they create, so we put people to work without continuing to destroy our fragile environment.

Ending mass incarceration and boosting education, because we spend far more to incarcerate than we do to educate.

And so much more.

Constituents deserve a representative who listens to them, even when they disagree. On social media and in person, Calvert avoids, deflects and insults people he is charged with representing. His behavior makes it clear that 2018 will be the year he finally loses his job. My fellow constituents and I do not have a liberal agenda; we have a common-sense agenda.

Julia Peacock

Democratic candidate for California’s 42nd District

Corona, California