Sanctuary state bill could be opportunity for California split

Although the legislation which if passed would make the entirety of California a “sanctuary state” for those entering the country illegally is philosophically distasteful for residents of many California counties, it may also present a greater opportunity to split California into multiple states.

In recent years, agricultural interests have advocated splitting California into multiple states so that the agricultural counties are separated from the metropolitan areas of Los Angeles and San Francisco. Many of the proposals would split California into two states. One proposal which would have split California into six states failed to obtain enough valid petition signatures to qualify for a statewide election.

Approval of the state’s voters, or even the state Legislature, won’t alone split California into multiple states. Congressional approval is required to create a new state. Congress could also split California without voter approval, and normally such a unilateral action without state support would have no possibility of occurring.

It should also be noted that no new state has been created by the split of an existing state since 1863, when West Virginia became the nation’s 35th state. The sanctuary state bill, however, creates similar circumstances to those which led to West Virginia.

Virginia had joined the Confederate States of America in 1861, but the western part of Virginia did not desire to secede from the Union. The western portion of Virginia seceded from the state of Virginia, and Congress subsequently admitted West Virginia to the Union.

A declaration of California as a sanctuary state in defiance of federal policy might not be a rebellion to the extent of seceding from the Union, but it could allow the residents who wish to secede from California the opportunity to request that Congress split California into loyal and rebellious counties. Congress created the state of West Virginia without the consent of the Virginia legislature and without a vote of the entire state of Virginia; so, if California becomes a sanctuary state, Congress might split California without state legislative approval or a statewide public vote. That situation could be the opportunity those who wish to separate from Los Angeles and San Francisco need.

There is no guarantee that the additional state would translate into more Republicans in the United States Senate or more Electoral College votes for the Republican candidates, nor would the proposed plan for multiple California states constitute ethnic cleansing by eliminating the Hispanic population from the state which doesn’t include Los Angeles. Because the boundaries of the multiple Californias have been developed by agricultural interests, agricultural counties with a significant Hispanic population are included in the separating part. It should be noted that agricultural Hispanics may vote differently than urban Hispanics, although those counties also often have a significant urban Hispanic population.

National security would also dictate that San Diego, Imperial, Riverside and San Bernardino counties be separated from the parts of California promoting sanctuary state status. The inclusion of San Diego and Imperial counties in the new state would ensure the protection of the national border. This plan could also aid the “Calexit” movement in which part of California – and possibly western Oregon and western Washington – form a separate country independent of the United States of America. Numerous military bases in San Diego and Imperial counties, as well as in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, merit including those counties in what would remain the United States. Although American military bases exist in foreign nations, military contractors as well as many non-military federal contractors must be American citizens. Not only does retaining those counties ensure that these contractors can continue to work on federal programs, but the Democrat base in those counties would be decimated without the yuppies working on such programs and that scenario would make those counties more suitable for the new California rather than the sanctuary state.

The legislation to make California a sanctuary state thus ferments a “go ahead, make my day” attitude from many who oppose it. A sanctuary state might not be what America needs, but the sanctuary state legislation might be what those in the counties which would be separated from California need.