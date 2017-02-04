Sen. Charles E. Schumer is guilty of bipartisan deceit

Using terms like “my fellow Democrats,” “my party” and “Republicans,” Sen. Charles E. Schumer is stating “Democrats” will do everything they can to delay confirmation hearings of President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees.

According to a “Washington Post” article Jan. 1, Schumer seems to be rallying against Republicans rather than standing for the American people.

In an interview, syndicated columnist Charles Krauthammer said, “Revenge is not a good strategy for the Dems.”

Whether Americans are Democrat, Republican or neither, we can all basically agree that U.S. elected officials are intended to serve the American people.

Defending “your party” seems to be of greater interest for this Senator’s job security and self-righteous egoism than to serve the American people.

Career bipartisan deceit is not unlike individuals taking welfare for a lifetime. It is abuse of the American taxpayers’ dollars.

Schumer “vows” to stretch out the approval process of cabinet nominees according to TheBlaze; and in the Townhall’s Jan. 1 article, Schumer said, “Democrats will resist Trump’s picks vehemently.”

In the “Washington Post” article, Schumer goes on to outline how the hearing process can be elongated. Since when has the bipartisan challenge become more important than the values of America?

It is interesting to note that Schumer participated in a unanimous Democratic nomination for seven of “president-elect” Obama’s cabinet on inauguration day and another five that same week in 2009.

Whether a U.S. citizen is pro-Clinton, pro-Trump, pro-change or etc., we have already elected a 2017 American president for our nation. What is possible now, if the American people and their government officials unite to create a U.S.A. based on the values and the ideals of a great nation once again?

Schumer and other elected officials, please stop the bipartisan deceit, at the expense of American taxpayers.

If the senator cannot support the president-elect based on values for the American people rather than for his party, then perhaps Sen. Charles E. Schumer and others need to step aside for someone who is loyal to America rather than someone who is loyal to their party.

Kind Regards,

Americans are thinkers, not parties

Madonna White Braden

Temecula, California