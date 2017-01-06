Starting off the new year right

Each new year is a new opportunity, in my opinion. Whether it be the dreaded weight loss/get healthy resolution, a chance to learn something new or visit somewhere I have never been, the start of a new year signals a chance to change myself and my life for the better.

This year is no different from the rest as far as I am concerned. My family and I continue our journey to grow in our faith, become healthier and have fulfilling lives. It’s something that never changes for us and something that we have focused on now for years. We’ve had successes and failures, but that never stops us from trying and shouldn’t stop you either.

The one area where we consistently fail is our effort to lose weight. It’s an ongoing struggle for both my husband and myself – our kids are rail thin, no problems there – but for us, it just seems to become more difficult as we age. According to my family doctor and healthline.com, “Losing weight becomes more difficult as we age due to muscle loss and other factors.”

We all know that maintaining a healthy weight is the best way to reduce the risk of developing conditions like heart disease and type 2 diabetes, but for me, finding the time to devote to this effort has been difficult at best. Starting back in October, I began to work on making more time for myself. When I began trying to carve out that time, it was a bit of a struggle for me. Getting out of my warm, cozy bed at 5 a.m. when it’s cold and dark to go for a bike ride or brisk walk through my neighborhood was hard to do, as a matter of fact, there were some days my husband had to practically force me out of bed.

While I was conflicted at first, the fascinating thing is, as time went on it became easier. Now, I am not saying that I hop out of bed all cheer and sunshine, but my internal body clock has adjusted itself and I am usually awake before my alarm even begins its annoying ringing. Sure, there are days where getting out of bed is tough – last week in the rain comes to mind – but I get up and get moving anyway and I feel better for doing it.

We eat really healthy, with only an occasional fast food stop, so interestingly enough, while there has been no significant weight loss, I feel better overall. It used to be I could barely go 2 miles without feeling like I was going to die, now I can easily hit three or four, and sometimes even five depending on the terrain, before I begin to feel tired.

I’m no doctor, but I would hazard a guess that my overall health is improving, which is something I had begun to doubt would ever happen. Now that we are feeling better, my husband and I are discussing the next step, joining a gym, something I swore I would never do again, but now find ourselves considering as we begin to feel better and better.

So, what’s the moral of this week’s rambling? You are never too old to make a change in your life for the better. Get up off the couch, get outside and do something you like to do. Some movement is better than no movement, and if someone like me – with my crazy schedule – can make it work, you can too.

But, hey, it’s only my opinion!