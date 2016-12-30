A thank you for septic service

With Christmas on its way, and having thought we had things in order, we had our septic tank collapse. I let the dogs out first thing in the morning, with my coffee in hand, and found a huge hole in the asphalt road which winds around the side of the property. Thank goodness, my Dane and Ridgeback didn’t fall in.

My husband and I found Septic Solutions right away, and that same day Wayne came over to inspect the problem. The workers started the next open day they had and finished in two days. Their precision was like watching one machine of four men. Even with jobs back to back they managed to get it done.

Thank you, Wayne, John, Michael and Keith for fixing the one thing everyone needs immediately. Great job!

Mr. & Mrs. S. Howard

Fallbrook, California