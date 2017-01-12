Uncle Bob’s hosts successful toy drive

Dear Editor,

We are very proud to share that our Uncle Bob’s Sports Bar & Grill community raised over $3,500 in donations during our recent TOYS-FOR-TOTS toy drive!

We had some amazing help from our local businesses, youth organizations, neighborhood community and our dedicated guests and staff. A special thank you goes out to the dozen of young men and women sailors from the 1st Marine Division that helped us out with our community drive.

My Dad was a very proud Marine during WWII. He ran TOYS-FOR-TOTS every year for as long as I can remember. After his passing at 93 years old, my son Ryan and I wanted to continue his efforts. This year we were able to overflow an entire truck with generous toy donations!

We at Uncle Bob’s are so grateful and proud of our community and the generosity that everyone showed. That effort is part of what makes the Temecula community so special. We are proud to be a part of this great community, call you all friends, and together to be able to help so many children this Christmas season!

Many thanks,

Uncle Bob