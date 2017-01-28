Violent Inauguration Day protests don’t make much sense to me

After Trump took his oath of office and the pomp and circumstance that followed had been adequately covered Friday, Jan. 20, the news stayed on. Almost every network was reporting on the anti-Trump protests in D.C. where 217 protestors were arrested after they smashed windows in businesses, damaged cars and threw rocks at police, several of whom had to be taken to the hospital. Those arrested, some self-proclaimed anarchists, were all charged with rioting.

Protests took place all around the country and most were done respectfully and without violence, but this one particular group, took to the streets, chanting “Not My President,” while they turned violent, throwing what Reuters called “chunks of pavement and baseball bats” into the windows of a Bank of America and a McDonalds, shattering them to pieces. These protestors hurled rocks and bottles at police, who in turn responded with tear gas and concussion grenades. Vehicles and trash cans were set on fire as mayhem ruled. It was horrifying to watch.

I understand that people are upset, Trump didn’t win the popular vote but still garnered enough votes to secure his seat in the Oval Office, but I believe there comes a place and time where we need to focus on protecting our rights afforded us under the constitution, without violence.

Believe me, Trump wasn’t my first pick either, neither was Barack Obama in 2012, but I didn’t protest that election with violence. That kind of behavior makes no sense to me. There were thousands, probably tens of thousands of protestors in D.C. on inauguration day, really, but only a small fraction of them felt it necessary to use violence to get their point across. Sadly, mainstream media latched on to their antics and it was almost as big of a story as the inauguration itself.

The First Amendment guarantees our rights to peacefully protest where it says, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” However, nowhere does the U.S. Constitution say we can act like fools and riot in the streets if we don’t like somebody or something that is being done. It specifically uses the words “the right of the people peaceably to assemble,” and what I saw on the television on inauguration day, was certainly not peaceful.

The Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. believed that nonviolent protest is the most effective weapon against a racist and unjust society. His peaceful protests are not just legendary, but effective. His leadership of the Civil Rights movement, led to equal rights for all and he did it without violence.

I believe we need change in our country, yes, there is still racism and inequality and about a million other things that could be better in this country that we call home. But, why can’t we make change happen without resorting to violence?

According to a study published by “Psychology Today,” nonviolent campaigns have a “53 percent success rate and only about a 20 percent rate of complete failure. Things are reversed for violent campaigns, which were only successful 23 percent of the time, and complete failures about 60 percent of the time. Violent campaigns succeeded partially in about 10 percent of cases, again comparing unfavorably to nonviolent campaigns, which resulted in partial successes over 20 percent of the time.”

In the article, “Violent Versus Nonviolent Revolutions: Which Way Wins? Why boycotts outperform bombs,” by Douglas T. Kenrick Ph.D., the argument is laid out that nonviolent protests attract more participants such as women, senior citizens and others not willing to take the risk that happens when violence occurs. Another reason Kenrick gave to back up his point that nonviolent protests are more effective was simply because the government doesn’t want to fire on “unarmed civilians,” which could lead to others mobilizing and of course, the dreaded “bad press” that goes along with that atrocity.

Protestors like the ones in D.C. on Inauguration Day could certainly learn a thing or two from the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. or simply by reading Kenrick’s insights into violent versus nonviolent protests.

But, hey, it’s only my opinion.