Voting district changes should be decided by residents, not in a court of law

Last year I wrote an editorial that ran in the Jan. 29 edition of the Valley News entitled “At-large elections leave some under-represented, district elections fair to all.” In that editorial, I discussed the fact that Wildomar was moving to voting by district vs. at large. At the time, I was of the opinion that we should all be voting by district and even referred to myself as a disenfranchised voter because I had no representation from anywhere close to my home.

In that editorial piece, I wrote, “For me, this is bothersome. I know I can call any one of my city council members at any time and that they would hear my concerns, but by having no one living on this side of town my question becomes are they really in tune to what our needs are on the east side of town? The optimist in me would like to answer yes to that question, the pessimist who likes to rear her ugly head on occasion, says ‘probably not.’

“This is the problem with an at-large election system. One group of people can be left to feel like they are just out there by themselves with no representation. Meanwhile on the other side of this 33.61 square mile town, about half of the population is represented by all five of our city leaders, some who live just a short walk from one another.”

My thought on that issue has not changed much, except the pessimist in me has pretty much lost any foothold it had due to my city council being so responsive to the needs of those in the city. I still believe that voting by district is fair representation for people in each area of the city. Though now I prefer think that whether we are represented at-large or by district, our council members pay attention to our needs.

I’ve been a reporter for a long time and moved around frequently due to my husband’s active duty military service. It means that I have been all over the country, and in almost every place we’ve lived except for one small town with a population of under 800 people, the city councils were elected by district.

As I have worked to cover city councils in various states throughout the country, I have yet to see the division between districts at the city level that most people fear. Rather than dividing, districts can unite residents when people such as myself have representation on a council, giving them the feeling of inclusion. So, no matter what you say, my opinion on that won’t change.

What I don’t like, however, is the way cities are being strong-armed into making this decision due to the threat of litigation by a certain attorney based out of Malibu who seems to find it in his best interest to file lawsuits on behalf of minority populations. After the district lines were drawn in Murrieta, it turns out that the highest percentage of Latinos in any given area of the city was near downtown at 32 percent, and the last time I checked, 100 percent minus 32 percent equals 68 percent, which still puts this protected class in the position where they are less likely to have the candidate of their choice elected to council.

Even if we go to districts in the city of Murrieta, which appears to be something many of our citizens do not want, the protected class of Latinos gain nothing, as a matter of fact they could find themselves in a worse position that they are now with elections at-large.

Temecula had the same results with the majority of their districts showing a low percentage of Latinos, so going to districts is less than favorable for the Hispanics in our community. At this rate, their voice will never be heard. I think Murrieta Councilman Alan Long said it best when he said, “Minorities are scattered throughout our city, which is really the model for everyone to follow.”

There is one more thing I would like to mention in this column, and I hope attorney Kevin Shenkman gets to see this piece, so if you know him, make sure he sees it.

I live in Murrieta and I find that we are a community that is tolerant of each others religious beliefs, sexual preference, gender identity and yes, race.

For him to come out and say, “If there’s a city that we have to go to court over, I would really like it to be Murrieta,” and “Murrieta is a racist, racist place,” as he did in an interview with reporter Will Fritz and as reported in the June 30 edition of Valley News, well that is just offensive, obnoxious and quite frankly, illiterate. He doesn’t live in this town or experience anything that we do on a daily basis, so how could he make that judgement?

This whole lawsuit just stinks to high heaven of greed and selfishness on his part, if you ask me.

While I am quick to voice my opinion as most of the readers know, I believe in our election system. While I know it’s not possible due to not being included in our city charter, I really think this change is a decision that should be made by residents, not the courts and certainly not some ostentatious lawyer driving around in a Tesla.

But hey, it’s only my opinion.