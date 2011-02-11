14-cent pet surgeries offered during Valentine’s week at San Jacinto clinic

SAN JACINTO – Riverside County Animal Services is featuring a unique special in honor of Valentine’s Day and the grand opening of the new spay, neuter and wellness clinic at the county’s San Jacinto Valley Animal Shelter.

The Department of Animal Services is offering 14-cent spay and neuter surgeries during Valentine’s Day week, the department’s director announced Feb. 3.

The Valentine’s Day week special is open to any resident of Riverside County. The offer is available to the first 120 people that sign up via an e-mail account. There is only one 14-cent special per household.

Residents without e-mail can visit the county’s shelters in Blythe, Riverside or Thousand Palms and ask a staff member to sign them up for the special. No appointments will be made over the telephone. The special e-mail address is rivco14centspayandneutersurgeries@hotmail.com.

Residents should provide their name, address, phone number and the approximate weight of their pet. The provided e-mail account will be monitored by a county Department of Animal Services employee through the Valentine’s Day week. The Department of Animal Services will call the first 120 qualifiers and provide a scheduled appointment.

The special surgeries will begin Feb. 14 and run throughout the week. The surgeries will be performed at the new San Jacinto Valley Animal Shelter, 581 S. Grand Ave. in San Jacinto.

The clinic is opening prior to the shelter itself. The San Jacinto Valley Animal Shelter’s opening is scheduled for sometime in 2011, pending funding by the county Board of Supervisors.

“We’re getting closer to opening the doors to the entire shelter,” Animal Services Director Robert Miller said. “But, for now, we’re pleased to be able to get our clinic up and running.”

The surgeries are only 14 cents, but residents must pay for any additional vaccines, microchips and update their dog license, if necessary.

Following the 14-cent specials, the Department of Animal Services will then offer low-cost surgeries at the San Jacinto shelter at $85 for dogs and $40 for cats.