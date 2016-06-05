The benefits of professional dog groomers

TEMECULA – Grooming is something few dog owners may consider before bringing man’s best friend into their homes. But grooming is an important component of dog ownership that keeps pooches healthy and looking their best.

Some dogs are more cooperative than others during grooming sessions. Likewise, some dog owners are apprehensive about grooming their dogs, knowing that dogs can easily be hurt during the grooming process. Professional dog groomers can make grooming that much more comfortable for uneasy dogs and owners while providing a host of additional benefits.

Safety: One of the troubles owners experience when grooming dogs on their own is that dogs tend to move around a lot when getting their hair trimmed. Unlike humans who rest easy in barber or salon chairs and let their hairdressers ply their trade, dogs tend to fidget or move around during haircuts, and even the slightest movement can lead to cuts or scratches that can hurt dogs and make them even more nervous. Professional dog groomers are well-versed in cutting the hair of fidget-prone pooches and know how to calm dogs so they can enjoy pain-free haircuts.

Nail trimming: Trimming dogs’ nails serves multiple purposes. Nails that are not trimmed can break, and such breaks can make dogs more susceptible to infection. In addition, nails that are allowed to grow too long can be painful to pooches, pushing the nail into the nail bed and creating pressure on the toe joints. But trimming dogs’ nails is not as simple as trimming humans, as dogs’ nails contain nerves and blood vessels referred to as the “quick.” When the quick is cut, dogs can experience significant pain and even bleed. The potential for that outcome is one reason many dog owners are hesitant to trim their dogs’ nails. Professional groomers do this every day without cutting the quick.

Appearance: Human beings like to look good, and dog owners like their dogs to look good as well. Experienced professional groomers know how to style dogs’ hair in ways that make the dogs look good and feel comfortable. Different breeds of dog require different grooming supplies, and professional groomers will have all the tools necessary for particular breeds.

Long-term health: Even the most attentive dog owner may not notice certain signs that suggest a dog may be sick or developing a condition that can threaten its long-term health. Dog groomers deal with dogs every day and are in a great position to recognize any abnormalities that may be indicative of a larger problem. Owners may not notice rashes, lesions, skin discoloration or lumps right away, but dog groomers, especially those who have groomed particular dogs in the past, may be more likely to notice such irregularities. This can provide an important safety net between grooming sessions and vet visits.

Dog owners want their dogs to be happy and healthy, and professional groomers can help make that happen. For more information on how grooming can benefit your pet, contact Dogtopia at (951) 703-1781.