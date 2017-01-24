‘The Essentials of Oils for Pets’ adult program to be presented

TEMECULA – The Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library invites the public to come Thursday, Jan. 26, at 6:30 p.m. for “The Essentials of Oils for Pets.” Sue Parker, an expert in the field, will be on hand to lead a discussion on essential oils and their important role in supporting the physical and mental well-being of pets. Come curious and leave empowered.

This program is open to adults 18 years and older and is sponsored by the Friends of the Temecula Libraries. Space is limited. For more information, please call (951) 693-8940.