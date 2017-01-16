Why homemade is better for Fido

Let’s face it, everybody loves treats. For humans, there is nothing better than a nice piece of creamy milk chocolate after a long day at work or perhaps some fresh, juicy grapes on a hot afternoon, our four-legged friends are no different.

According to the American Animal Hospital, “making your own dog treats is typically quite cost-effective.” Especially if you already have many of the ingredients on hand not to mention the health benefits of making your own treats specially formulated for your dog’s own needs.

If your dog is overweight or poor dental hygiene you can incorporate special ingredients that can help to optimize your dog’s health. Parsley, a key ingredient in many dog treats helps to combat bad breath and for pups in need of a little weight loss you can alter the recipes with low calorie ingredients such as pumpkin puree.

When making your own treats, you have complete control over the ingredients which allows you not only to leave out additives, preservative and fillers, but to focus on your pup’s favorite flavors such as peanut butter or bacon.

“If your dog has sensitivities to certain ingredients or is on a special diet, you don’t have to spend a lot of money on specialty items when you can simply make it at home,” The American Animal Hospital said.

Pay attention to calorie counts to make sure your dog has a nutritionally balanced diet and to prevent obesity.

Homemade peanut butter dog treats

INGREDIENTS

1 cup whole wheat flour

½ cup creamy peanut butter

¼ cup unsweetened applesauce or mashed banana

¼ cup vegetable, chicken or beef stock

bone shaped cookie cutter

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350°.

Combine flour, peanut butter and applesauce in a large mixing bowl. Add stock and stir until well-combined. The dough will be thick. Once combined use your hands to press the dough into a ball. Place dough ball on a flat service (with a sprinkle of flour if needed) and roll out evenly with a rolling pin. Dough should be about ¼ inch thick. Use a cookie cutter to cut the dough into desired shape and place on ungreased baking sheet.

Bake for 18 minutes or until golden brown. Store in an airtight container.