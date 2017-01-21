Limited free spay and neuter surgeries for Menifee dogs and cats offered

MENIFEE – Menifee residents are reminded that they can spay or neuter their dogs or cats for free at the San Jacinto Animal Shelter.

The grant-funded Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RCDAS) program established in 2015, as part of the City of Menifee’s agreement with RCDAS who is the City’s Animal Shelter partner, provides 500 free pet surgeries a year to low-income qualifying Menifee residents.

Animal Friends of the Valley (AFV) currently provides Animal Control Services (field service) for the City of Menifee.

To be eligible for a free dog or cat surgery, pet owners must prove they are Menifee residents using government identification, a valid driver’s license or a city bill. Dogs or cats impounded with a verifiable Menifee owner are also eligible for the free surgery.

There is no waiting list and surgeries will be done on a first come, first serve basis until 500 surgery have been completed. The program does not cover vaccinations, microchips, pain medications or additional services.

Surgeries are performed at the San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus, 581 Grand Avenue in San Jacinto. To request an appointment, Menifee residents are urged to call (951) 358-PETS (7387) or complete the online form available on the Riverside County Department of Animal Services, www.rcdas.org, under services. To contact Animal Friends of the Valley for animal control services, please call (951) 674-0618 or visit their website at www.animalfriendsofthevalleys.com.