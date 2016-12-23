Pets of the Week

Animal Friends of the Valleys

Special: All cats/kittens, pit bulls and Chihuahua adoptions are just $5 (spay/neuter fees, if applicable, are additional). Dog & cat adoption fees include a microchip, basic shelter vaccines (excluding rabies), and a free vet check.

Animal Friends of the Valleys will be open Dec. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon and will be closed Dec. 25 and Dec. 26

Hi, my name is Kona. I’m a 2-year-old Miniature Pincher and a very loving boy. I have lots of energy, love to play outside and fetch the ball. I am good with dogs and kids but I haven’t been around cats very much. I would make an amazing pet. I am all ready to go! Intake Number: 325632

Hi, my name is Scarlett. I am a 4-year-old unaltered black and brown cat. I am a very sweet girl. I am litter-box trained and get along with cats. I can’t wait to find my “fur” ever home. I will need to be fixed before I can go home with you! Intake Number: 322619

Website: www.animalfriendsofthevalleys.com

Address: 33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Retrievers & Friends

My name is Coca. I am a beautiful 5-year-old Chocolate Lab. I am good with kids, cats, other dogs and have even been good with the rabbits. I have been left outside all my life. My owners moved and no longer have time for me. I am looking for a loving home.

For more information on Coco, please visit the Retrievers and Friends website at www.retrieversandfriends.com or call (951) 696 2428.

Ramona Humane Society

My name is Bugsy. I a 1-year-old lab/pitbull mix and love being around other dogs. I am up-to-date on my shots and will be neutered before going to my new, loving home. Intake Number: 98432/R209508

My name is September. Aren’t I a beautiful cat? I am a sweet girl and am about 2-years-old. I don’t like other cats very much and prefer a home of my own. I am litter-box trained, up-to-date on shots, de-wormed and will be spayed before going to my new home. Intake Number: 105215 / Ban28299

For more information on Bugsy, September and other great pets for adoption, contact the Ramona Humane Society at (951) 654-8802 or visit www.ramonahumanesociety.org.