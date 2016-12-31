Pets of the Week

Retrievers & Friends

My name is Penny. I am a beautiful 4-year-old miniature poodle. I am very sweet, well behaved and housetrained. My owner had to go into a nursing home so now I am looking for a new, loving home.

For more information on Penny, please visit the Retrievers and Friends website at www.retrieversandfriends.com or call (951) 696 2428.

Ramona Humane Society

My name is Pee Wee. I about 3-years-old and weigh about 46 pounds. I am ready to give my heart; all I need is a chance! I am eager to please and love everyone and everything! I am neutered, good with other dogs, microchipped, dewormed and up-to-date on my shots! I am looking for a “forever” home. Intake Number: 72821/R209621

My name is Adam. I am an orange and white tabby cat and came in to the shelter as a stray. I am about 4-years-old, very sweet, mellow and confident. I am good with other cats and just want a home to call my own. I am litter-box trained, up-to-date on shots, de-wormed and all ready to go! I am looking for loving home. Intake Number: 110894/Hs208811

For more information on Pee Wee, Adam and other great pets for adoption, contact the Ramona Humane Society at (951) 654-8802 or visit www.ramonahumanesociety.org.