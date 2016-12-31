Pets of the Week

Retrievers & Friends

My name is Penny! Courtesy photo
My name is Penny. I am a beautiful 4-year-old miniature poodle. I am very sweet, well behaved and housetrained. My owner had to go into a nursing home so now I am looking for a new, loving home.

For more information on Penny, please visit the Retrievers and Friends website at www.retrieversandfriends.com or call (951) 696 2428.

 

 

Ramona Humane Society

My name is PeeWee! Courtesy photo
My name is Pee Wee. I about 3-years-old and weigh about 46 pounds. I am ready to give my heart; all I need is a chance! I am eager to please and love everyone and everything! I am neutered, good with other dogs, microchipped, dewormed and up-to-date on my shots! I am looking for a “forever” home. Intake Number: 72821/R209621

 

My name is Adam! Courtesy photo
My name is Adam. I am an orange and white tabby cat and came in to the shelter as a stray. I am about 4-years-old, very sweet, mellow and confident. I am good with other cats and just want a home to call my own. I am litter-box trained, up-to-date on shots, de-wormed and all ready to go! I am looking for loving home. Intake Number: 110894/Hs208811

For more information on Pee Wee, Adam and other great pets for adoption, contact the Ramona Humane Society at (951) 654-8802 or visit www.ramonahumanesociety.org.

