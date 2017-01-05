Pets of the Week

Animal Friends of Valleys

Special: All cats/kittens, pit bulls and Chihuahua adoptions are just $5 (spay/neuter fees, if applicable, are additional). Dog & cat adoption fees include a microchip, basic shelter vaccines (excluding rabies), and a free vet check.

Hi, my name is Starlight. I am a 2-year-old female calico cat. I am an extremely affectionate girl. I get alone with cats and am litter-box trained. I can’t wait to find my “fur” ever home. I will need to be fixed before I can go home with you! Intake Number: 326560

Hi, my name is Benny. I’m a 9-year-old neutered, male tan and Chihuahua. I am a very loving boy. I am a little older but still love to play but can also snuggle up with you and watch TV. I am good with other dogs and would make an amazing pet. I am all ready to go home with you! Intake Number: 323336

Website: www.animalfriendsofthevalleys.com

Address: 33751 Mission Trail, Wildomar, CA 92595

Phone: (951) 674-0618

Hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Retrievers & Friends

My name is Bogart. I am a 10-month-old pitbull mix and a long-term resident of the shelter. I am really sweet and an adorable young man who came into the shelter as a stray. I would love to find a home for the new year! I am neutered, good with other dogs, up-to-date on my shots and am looking for a loving home. Intake Number: 107519 / R208215

My name is Flower. I came to the shelter in a trap and was scared to death at first, but after a few days I showed everyone my true, sweet self! I am a 1-year-old, brown, tiger, female and am ready to go to my “Furever” home today! I am good with other kitties, litter-box trained, up-to-date on shots, de-wormed and spayed. Intake Number: 110888 / R209601

For more information on Crissy, Sandy and other great pets for adoption, contact the Ramona Humane Society at (951) 654-8802 or visit www.ramonahumanesociety.org.